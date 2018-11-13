×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pathe Loses More Than $21 Million in Internet Scam

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Pathe

France’s leading independent film group, Pathe, recently lost €19.2 million ($22 million) in an internet scam that targeted the mini-major’s Dutch office.

Details of the scam were contained in an Oct. 31 ruling by the District Court of Amsterdam on a lawsuit against Pathe for unfair dismissal filed by Edwin Slutter, Pathe Netherlands’ former financial director. Slutter was fired, along with Pathe Netherlands’ former CEO and managing director, Dertje Meijer, in April after the scam was discovered.

The fraud kicked off in March with several emails apparently sent from the personal account of Pathe CEO Marc Lacan to Meijer, asking her to wire up to €19.2 million in four tranches to the bank account of Towering Stars General Trading LLC in Dubai. The funds were supposedly to be used to acquire a company in Dubai.

Meijer was asked to respect the “strictest confidentiality” about the transaction and exchange emails solely with Lacan’s personal account to ensure that their “discussions remain free of any risk of disclosure and to respect the transaction’s norm” as well as give them an “advantage over [their] competitors.”

Before sending the third and fourth tranches, Meijer forwarded the conversation to Slutter with a note saying, “Strange, is it not?” Slutter later responded: “Curious process. Never experienced anything like that.”

The fraud was discovered March 28, a day after Meijer was asked to transfer money from the cash pool of the French headquarters to the Netherlands to complete the last part of the transaction.

The court ruling said that Pathe must pay Slutter his full monthly salary of €13,503 from May 1 to Dec. 1.

Lacan stepped down from the CEO’s job at Pathe’s French headquarters in September. The conditions of his exit are unknown at this point, but he officially remains on the board of the company.

Pathe had a hit earlier this year in French comedy “La Ch’tite Famille.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Roma

    Watch Stunning First Trailer for Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma'

    France’s leading independent film group, Pathe, recently lost €19.2 million ($22 million) in an internet scam that targeted the mini-major’s Dutch office. Details of the scam were contained in an Oct. 31 ruling by the District Court of Amsterdam on a lawsuit against Pathe for unfair dismissal filed by Edwin Slutter, Pathe Netherlands’ former financial […]

  • Pathe Loses More Than $21 Million

    Pathe Loses More Than $21 Million in Internet Scam

    France’s leading independent film group, Pathe, recently lost €19.2 million ($22 million) in an internet scam that targeted the mini-major’s Dutch office. Details of the scam were contained in an Oct. 31 ruling by the District Court of Amsterdam on a lawsuit against Pathe for unfair dismissal filed by Edwin Slutter, Pathe Netherlands’ former financial […]

  • Oscars: Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Olivia

    Oscars: Trio at the Top in the Lead Actress Race

    France’s leading independent film group, Pathe, recently lost €19.2 million ($22 million) in an internet scam that targeted the mini-major’s Dutch office. Details of the scam were contained in an Oct. 31 ruling by the District Court of Amsterdam on a lawsuit against Pathe for unfair dismissal filed by Edwin Slutter, Pathe Netherlands’ former financial […]

  • Star Wars and Target Licensing

    In the New Retail World Order, Licensing Partners Become Competitors

    France’s leading independent film group, Pathe, recently lost €19.2 million ($22 million) in an internet scam that targeted the mini-major’s Dutch office. Details of the scam were contained in an Oct. 31 ruling by the District Court of Amsterdam on a lawsuit against Pathe for unfair dismissal filed by Edwin Slutter, Pathe Netherlands’ former financial […]

  • Perfect Strangers

    Watch U.S. Trailer of Manolo Caro’s ‘Perfect Strangers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    France’s leading independent film group, Pathe, recently lost €19.2 million ($22 million) in an internet scam that targeted the mini-major’s Dutch office. Details of the scam were contained in an Oct. 31 ruling by the District Court of Amsterdam on a lawsuit against Pathe for unfair dismissal filed by Edwin Slutter, Pathe Netherlands’ former financial […]

  • Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    Nickelodeon's Evolved 'Turtles,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Hamilton' Among Licensing Innovators

    France’s leading independent film group, Pathe, recently lost €19.2 million ($22 million) in an internet scam that targeted the mini-major’s Dutch office. Details of the scam were contained in an Oct. 31 ruling by the District Court of Amsterdam on a lawsuit against Pathe for unfair dismissal filed by Edwin Slutter, Pathe Netherlands’ former financial […]

  • Ennio Morricone

    Playboy Backtracks, Says Some of Ennio Morricone's Quotes 'Reproduced Incorrectly'

    France’s leading independent film group, Pathe, recently lost €19.2 million ($22 million) in an internet scam that targeted the mini-major’s Dutch office. Details of the scam were contained in an Oct. 31 ruling by the District Court of Amsterdam on a lawsuit against Pathe for unfair dismissal filed by Edwin Slutter, Pathe Netherlands’ former financial […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad