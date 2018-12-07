Park Circus Names Former UIP Exec Mark Hirzberger-Taylor as New CEO

Mark Hirzberger-Taylor will take charge of Park Circus from March 2019, replacing Nick Varley and John Letham, the outgoing founders and co-CEOs of the Scotland-based distributor.

Hirzberger-Taylor was a territory manager in Indonesia, Turkey and Austria for UIP. Recently, he has been consulting for Paramount Pictures in the Austrian market. “Nick and John have built a highly respected and successful company, and I look forward to taking the reins for this exciting new chapter,” he said.

“Mark is a seasoned and senior film industry executive with an enviable track record in generating revenues for film rights holders and for cinemas,” added John Woodward, chairman of Park Circus. “Mark’s commercial acumen, coupled with his genuine passion for classic cinema, will enable Park Circus to deliver even more for our clients and partners in distribution and exhibition.”

Park Circus specializes in the distribution of Hollywood, British and independent back-catalogue films. In recent years, the company has expanded its activities to include the worldwide distribution of first-run independent cinema titles, and it now operates a growing international film sales business.

The company was set up in 2003 and acquired by Thomas Hoegh’s Arts Alliance in 2014. Varley and Letham said in July that they planned to step down in early 2019.

Based in Glasgow, Park Circus also has operations in London and L.A.