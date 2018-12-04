×
Climate Change Doc ‘Paris to Pittsburgh’ Draws Support From Celebrity Activists, Mayors

By

Paris to Pittsburgh
Edward Norton, Mariska Hargitay, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are among the environmentally conscious celebrities and politicians attending early screenings of upcoming climate change documentary “Paris to Pittsburgh.” Though the film’s official air date is Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic, the cities of New York, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Des Moines, Charleston, Minneapolis, and Orlando will hold early screenings on Dec. 4, some of which will be hosted by the local mayors, including Garcetti and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. Additional screenings have been scheduled for Puerto Rico, London, and Poland.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies documentary is backed by former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, and comes as a response to the Trump administration pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The premise revolves around tweets from Bill Peduto sent to President Trump the moment the U.S. left the Paris Agreement, and includes details from a recently released federal report in which 300 scientists weigh in on the impending financial risk and devastation at stake as a result of climate change increasing the likelihood of natural disasters.

The list of celebrities attending the premieres include Norton, Alan Alda, Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Walt Disney chairman and NRDC Board chair Alan Horn, Garcetti, Peduto, Zero Hour’s Iris Fen Gillingham and Jamie Margolin, Katherine Oliver, Joe Berlinger, Emmy Award-winning directors Michael Bonfiglio and Sidney Beaumont, and Radical Media’s Jon Kamen and Frank Scherma.

The film also features a remake of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” by the Avett Brothers.

  • Paris to Pittsburgh

    Climate Change Doc 'Paris to Pittsburgh' Draws Support From Celebrity Activists, Mayors

