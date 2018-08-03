Paramount, Michael Bay Developing Horror Movie ‘Meet Jimmy’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Bay
CREDIT: Joanne Davidson/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Aiming to duplicate the blockbuster success of “A Quiet Place,” Paramount has launched development of the horror film “Meet Jimmy” with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes producing.

The studio won a bidding war for movie rights to a short horror film by Dutch filmmakers David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen. “Meet Jimmy” centers on a podcast that generates horrific consequences for listeners. Bronsgeest will direct from a script by Koomen and the writing team of Shawn and Michael Rasmussen.

Paramount executives see “Meet Jimmy” as a potential franchise. Platinum Dunes produced John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” for Paramount, which saw worldwide grosses top $330 million this year. A sequel is in development.

“Meet Jimmy” will be a co-production between Platinum Dunes and the Picture Company. Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce along with the Picture Company’s Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman. Good Fear’s Jake Wagner and Scott Stoops will be exec producers. Koomen will be co-producer. Paramount’s Ashley Brucks will oversee for the studio.

The Rasmussens teamed with Alexandre Aja to write the horror project “Crawl.” Bronsgeest and Koomen met at the Netherlands Film Academy in 2011.

The Picture Company has set up two other horror projects recently with “Larry” shooting this fall at Amblin and “They Hear It” at Legendary.

The Rasmussens are represented by UTA, Good Fear, and Shelley Surpin. Bronsgeest and Koomen are repped by Paradigm, Good Fear, and Jeff Frankel. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Michael Bay

    Paramount, Michael Bay Developing Horror Movie 'Meet Jimmy'

    Aiming to duplicate the blockbuster success of “A Quiet Place,” Paramount has launched development of the horror film “Meet Jimmy” with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes producing. The studio won a bidding war for movie rights to a short horror film by Dutch filmmakers David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen. “Meet Jimmy” centers on a podcast that […]

  • Birth of a Nation

    Hollywood’s Sorry Legacy: D.W. Griffith’s ‘The Birth of a Nation’

    Aiming to duplicate the blockbuster success of “A Quiet Place,” Paramount has launched development of the horror film “Meet Jimmy” with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes producing. The studio won a bidding war for movie rights to a short horror film by Dutch filmmakers David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen. “Meet Jimmy” centers on a podcast that […]

  • Sarajevo Festival Draws the Best of

    Sarajevo Festival Draws the Best of Southeastern Europe

    Aiming to duplicate the blockbuster success of “A Quiet Place,” Paramount has launched development of the horror film “Meet Jimmy” with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes producing. The studio won a bidding war for movie rights to a short horror film by Dutch filmmakers David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen. “Meet Jimmy” centers on a podcast that […]

  • US independent film producer Ted Hope

    Ted Hope Talks Indie Sprit, Amazon Studios' Upcoming Lineup at Locarno Fest

    Aiming to duplicate the blockbuster success of “A Quiet Place,” Paramount has launched development of the horror film “Meet Jimmy” with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes producing. The studio won a bidding war for movie rights to a short horror film by Dutch filmmakers David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen. “Meet Jimmy” centers on a podcast that […]

  • Academy Award Submission from Switzerland: Imhoof's

    Markus Imhoof’s ‘Eldorado’ Announced as Switzerland’s Academy Award Submission

    Aiming to duplicate the blockbuster success of “A Quiet Place,” Paramount has launched development of the horror film “Meet Jimmy” with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes producing. The studio won a bidding war for movie rights to a short horror film by Dutch filmmakers David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen. “Meet Jimmy” centers on a podcast that […]

  • CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

    'Christopher Robin' Rules With $1.5 Million at Thursday Night Shows

    Aiming to duplicate the blockbuster success of “A Quiet Place,” Paramount has launched development of the horror film “Meet Jimmy” with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes producing. The studio won a bidding war for movie rights to a short horror film by Dutch filmmakers David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen. “Meet Jimmy” centers on a podcast that […]

  • Mary Kay Place Astonishes With 'Diane'

    Mary Kay Place, Kent Jones on the Quiet Power of 'Diane'

    Aiming to duplicate the blockbuster success of “A Quiet Place,” Paramount has launched development of the horror film “Meet Jimmy” with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes producing. The studio won a bidding war for movie rights to a short horror film by Dutch filmmakers David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen. “Meet Jimmy” centers on a podcast that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad