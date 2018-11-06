You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First 'Panama Papers' Trailer Exposes Offshore Cash Scandal (Watch)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

The Panama Papers, an incendiary data leak of some 11.5 million documents, revealed world leaders, celebrities, and politicians involved in offshore tax evasion and money laundering in 2015.

Former actor and filmmaker Alex Winter gets to the heart of the scandal in “The Panama Papers,” a documentary that played the festival circuit, which will have a limited theatrical run before hitting Epix on Nov. 26.

Narrated by Elijah Wood and executive produced by Academy Award winner Laura Poitras (“Citizenfour”), the doc examines a “river” of off-the-books money dating back to the 1970s that has benefited the wealthiest among us.

See Winter’s efforts in the exclusive first trailer. The film was produced by Glen Zipper, Bungalow Media, and Poitras’ Field of Vision.

Read the full synopsis:

Leaked by an anonymous source to journalists in 2015, The Panama Papers were an explosive collection of 11.5 million documents, exposing the use of secretive offshore companies to enable widespread tax evasion and money laundering. Largely viewed as the biggest global corruption scandal in history, the release of the Papers had wide-reaching implications, incriminating 12 current or former world leaders, 128 politicians or public officials, and various celebrities and public figures (among others). In his expansive documentary, director Alex Winter examines how this story reshaped our understanding of corruption amidst the highest forms of government, and the systemic problem of global inequality.

