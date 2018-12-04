×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Palm Springs Festival to Honor Regina King for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Regina King
CREDIT: David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Regina King with the Chairman’s Award for her role in the drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The festival will make the presentation at its film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14.

“Whether she’s acting, producing or directing, Regina King is an amazing creative talent,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “In her latest film ‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’ she gives an outstanding performance as Sharon Rivers, a mother supportive of her daughter whose fiancé is thrown in jail for a crime he didn’t commit. For her performance in this challenging role, which has received much critical acclaim, it is our honor to present the Chairman’s Award to Regina King.”

Past recipients of the Chairman’s Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Richard Gere, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon.

Based on the novel by James Baldwin, “If Beale Street Could Talk” is the story of a newly engaged Harlem woman (played by KiKi Layne) who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first-born child to term. King portrays her mother. The film from Annapurna Pictures is written and directed by Barry Jenkins.

For her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” King received a best supporting actress award from the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review and a best supporting female nomination for the Independent Spirit Awards. Her TV credits include “American Crime,” for which she won two Emmy Awards.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Regina King

    Palm Springs Festival to Honor Regina King for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Regina King with the Chairman’s Award for her role in the drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.” The festival will make the presentation at its film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. […]

  • Bolivia’s Gory Patiño on His Oscar,

    Bolivia’s Gory Patiño Exposes Human Trafficking in ‘The Goalkeeper’

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Regina King with the Chairman’s Award for her role in the drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.” The festival will make the presentation at its film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. […]

  • Alex Hamilton Patrick Roy Kezia Williams

    Entertainment One President of International Film Alex Hamilton to Exit

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Regina King with the Chairman’s Award for her role in the drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.” The festival will make the presentation at its film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. […]

  • Guillermo del Toro (R) and screenwriter

    How Guillermo del Toro Came to Love Monsters

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Regina King with the Chairman’s Award for her role in the drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.” The festival will make the presentation at its film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. […]

  • 'Black Panther,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Atlanta'

    'Black Panther,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Atlanta' and More Selected for AFI Awards

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Regina King with the Chairman’s Award for her role in the drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.” The festival will make the presentation at its film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. […]

  • Esquire 'Mavericks of Hollywood' party

    Presenters Announced for Thursday's Golden Globe Nominations

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Regina King with the Chairman’s Award for her role in the drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.” The festival will make the presentation at its film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad