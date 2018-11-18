×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pablo Ferro, Legendary Title Designer for ‘Dr. Strangelove,’ Dies at 83

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube

Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove,” “Bullitt,” “Men In Black,” and “A Clockwork Orange,” has died from complications from pneumonia in Sedona, Ariz. He was 83.

Ferro’s family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title.

Cuban-born Ferro’s first title sequence was for “Dr. Strangelove,” and featured cards that were hand-lettered with grease pencil on glass. Another of his early notable title sequences was for 1968’s “The Thomas Crowne Affair,” directed by Norman Jewison.

Ferro, who was born on a farm in Antilla and moved to New York in his teens, began as an illustrator for Atlas Comics and worked with Stan Lee on a series of science fiction adventure comics. From there, he got a job with Academy Pictures, eventually becoming an animator for the company, before transitioning to work for Elektra Films on sophisticated commercials. In 1961, Ferro founded the group Ferro, Mogubgub and Schwartz, which worked predominantly on commercials, with Fred Mogubgub and Lew Schwartz. He formed Pablo Ferro Films in 1964.

Ferro explained how the opening sequences for “Dr. Strangelove” were conceived in a feature interview for the Art of the Title.

“The titles for ‘Strangelove’ were last-minute; I didn’t have much time to produce it. It came up because of a conversation between Stanley and I,” he said. “Two weeks after I finished with everything, he and I were talking. He asked me what I thought about human beings. I said one thing about human beings is that everything that is mechanical, that is invented, is very sexual. We looked at each other and realized — the B-52, refueling in mid-air, of course, how much more sexual can you get?! He loved the idea. He wanted to shoot it with models we had, but I said let me take a look at the stock footage, I am sure that [the makers of those planes] are very proud of what they did and, sure enough, they had shot the plane from every possible angle.”

He was also known for creating the first color NBC Peacock in the late 1950s while at Elektra. He worked on nine films directed by Jonathan Demme, including “Stop Making Sense,” “Philadelphia,” and “Married to the Mob.”

He continued to design through the ’90s, making title sequences for Gus van Sant’s “Good Will Hunting,” “L.A. Confidential,” and the first “Men In Black.” He was close friends with Hal Ashby, and worked on his films “Harold and Maude,” “Bound for Glory,” and “Being There.”

Twelve of the films featuring Farro’s work have gone on to win Oscars. Ferro won numerous Clios throughout his life, as well as a DGA Excellence in Film award, and was inducted into the Art Directors Hall of Fame in 2000.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • IDFA Guest Of Honor Helena Trestikova

    IDFA Guest Of Honor Helena Trestikova: ‘Uncertainty Is My Slogan’

    Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove,” “Bullitt,” “Men In Black,” and “A Clockwork Orange,” has died from complications from pneumonia in Sedona, Ariz. He was 83. Ferro’s family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title. Cuban-born Ferro’s first title sequence was for […]

  • Pablo Ferro Dead: Title Designer Was

    Pablo Ferro, Legendary Title Designer for 'Dr. Strangelove,' Dies at 83

    Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove,” “Bullitt,” “Men In Black,” and “A Clockwork Orange,” has died from complications from pneumonia in Sedona, Ariz. He was 83. Ferro’s family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title. Cuban-born Ferro’s first title sequence was for […]

  • 'Fantastic Beasts 2' Foreign Box Office:

    'Fantastic Beasts 2' Dominates Overseas Box Office With $191 Million Launch

    Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove,” “Bullitt,” “Men In Black,” and “A Clockwork Orange,” has died from complications from pneumonia in Sedona, Ariz. He was 83. Ferro’s family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title. Cuban-born Ferro’s first title sequence was for […]

  • IDFA: ’Border Fence’s’ Nikolaus Geyrhalter -

    IDFA: ’The Border Fence’ Director Nikolaus Geyrhalter on Building A Divided Europe

    Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove,” “Bullitt,” “Men In Black,” and “A Clockwork Orange,” has died from complications from pneumonia in Sedona, Ariz. He was 83. Ferro’s family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title. Cuban-born Ferro’s first title sequence was for […]

  • The crowd watch Coldplay perform. One

    Film Review: 'Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams'

    Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove,” “Bullitt,” “Men In Black,” and “A Clockwork Orange,” has died from complications from pneumonia in Sedona, Ariz. He was 83. Ferro’s family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title. Cuban-born Ferro’s first title sequence was for […]

  • 'Fantastic Beasts 2' Box Office: Sequel

    Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 2' Charms With $62 Million Debut

    Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove,” “Bullitt,” “Men In Black,” and “A Clockwork Orange,” has died from complications from pneumonia in Sedona, Ariz. He was 83. Ferro’s family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title. Cuban-born Ferro’s first title sequence was for […]

  • Wide House Unveils Flurry of Deals

    Wide House Unveils Flurry of Deals on IDFA Players (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove,” “Bullitt,” “Men In Black,” and “A Clockwork Orange,” has died from complications from pneumonia in Sedona, Ariz. He was 83. Ferro’s family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title. Cuban-born Ferro’s first title sequence was for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad