×

‘Other People,’ ‘Rascal’ Win Les Arcs Festival’s Arte Kino Prize

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Aleksandra Terpinska’s “Other People” and Peter Dourountzis’s “Rascal” won the inaugural Arte Kino International Prize at the 10th edition of Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village.

The award was given by Remi Burah, who runs Arte France Cinéma and launched in 2016 ArteKino Festival, a European online festival in partnership with the digital service Festival Scope. Each “Other People” and “Rascal” will receive 2000 Euros.

Mixing comedy, drama and musical, “Other People” tells the story of a man who lives with his mum and teenage sister who starts a romance with Iwona, a woman in her early 40’s who cannot cope with her marriage. “Other People” was selected as part of this year’s focus on Poland. Terpinska’s last short “The Best Fireworks Ever” premiered at Cannes’s Critics’ Week and won two awards.

Meanwhile, “Rascal” in a French-language thriller following a charming young man who arrives in a city without any money and seizes every opportunity he gets to work, love, sleep and kill. Pierre Deladonchamps (“Stranger By The Lake,” “Little Tickles”) is attached to star.

“Other People” and “Rascal” were among the 20 projects which were pitched at the Co-Production Village. The industry event brought together more than 500 professionals, including producers, distributors and sales agents. Among the guests were Francois Yon (Playtime), Vincent Maraval (Wild Bunch), Yohann Comte, Pierre Mazars and Carole Baraton (Charades), Vanessa Saal (Protagonist), Juliette Schrameck (MK2), Gregoire Melin (Kinology) and Jean-Christophe Simon (Films Boutique).

Related

Spanning 12 countries, the projects were selected by Jérémy Zelnik, the head of industry at Les Arcs, Anna Ciennik, the manager of the industry village, and Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin, the festival’s CEO.

Swedish director Niclas Larsson’s comedy drama “Pantylover(dot)com” and the period drama “Each of Us” proved the most popular projects among sales agents and co-producers, said Zelnik.

“Pantylover(dot)com” is a high-concept project revolves around a couple, Karin and Mattias who are in debt. Karin starts selling her dirty underwear to unknown men online in order to pay back the debt, which ends up making her husband uncomfortable — specially when he learns that the men are no longer unknown. Larsson’s previous credits include the shorts “Magic Diner” with Alicia Vikander, and “Our Broken Heart.”

A rare historical drama project pitched at Les Arcs, “Each of Us” is set in 1945 and takes place in the only all-women German concentration camp. “Each of Us” will be directed by Carla Simon, whose “Summer 93” won best best first feature at this year’s Berlin; Anne Zohra Berrached (“24 Weeks”); and Meritxell Colell (“Facing the Wind”).

Ciennik, who plays a key role in selecting the projects, pointed out the several genre projects presented – Brendan Mccarthy’s “Woken,” Dean Puckett’s “I feel Blood,” Jagoda Szelc’s “The Delicate Balance of Terror” and Marylise Dumont’s “Black Dog” — also sparked interest from sales agents and co-producers.

“Black Dog,” drama fantasy about a dog who comes back to a small town after being abandoned in the woods, has British actress Gemma Arterton (“Their Finest”) attached to star.

Since launching a decade ago, Les Arcs Film Festival’s industry events have drawn many talented emerging directors. Celebrated alumni include László Nemes with “Son of Saul,” which went on to win Cannes’ Grand Jury Prize and a foreign-language Oscar, as well as Alice Rohrwacher (“The Wonders”), Carla Simon Pipo (“Ete 93”), Lukas Dhont (“Girl”), and Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt (“Diamantino”).

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • Burning Korean Film

    Oscars: This Year's Foreign Language Shortlist Wins Over the Cinephile Crowd

    A collective sigh by critics greeted Monday’s announcement of the nine films shortlisted for this year’s foreign-language film Oscar. For once, though, it was a sigh of relief rather than exasperation, with few complaints arising over the chosen titles, which were broadly acclaimed. Controversy over prominent omissions is practically an annual tradition. Last year, critics [...]

  • Will Smith Genie

    First Look at Will Smith's Genie in 'Aladdin' Remake

    The first images of Will Smith as the Genie in the upcoming “Aladdin” remake have been revealed, along with a glimpse of Mena Massoud as the titular street urchin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. The three stars appear on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s First Look issue in their Aladdin attire, with Smith donning [...]

  • Most Underrated Films of 2018

    The Most Under-Appreciated Movies of 2018

    Some were launched with mega-hype, only to wind up branded as financial disappointments. Others were indie-produced Cinderellas that got lost on their way to the ball. And one was a legendary film maudit that appears well on its way to becoming a footnote. What do they all have in common? Their inclusion on this list [...]

  • 'Other People,' 'Rascal' Win Les Arcs

    'Other People,' 'Rascal' Win Les Arcs Festival's Arte Kino Prize

    Aleksandra Terpinska’s “Other People” and Peter Dourountzis’s “Rascal” won the inaugural Arte Kino International Prize at the 10th edition of Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village. The award was given by Remi Burah, who runs Arte France Cinéma and launched in 2016 ArteKino Festival, a European online festival in partnership with the digital service Festival [...]

  • Holiday Soul Party Celebrates Inclusion Progress

    Holiday Soul Party Celebrates Inclusion Progress in Film and Television

    Merry doesn’t even begin to describe the crowd gathered at UTA on Tuesday night for the fourth annual Holiday Soul Party. Organized by the Committee of Black Writers of the WGA, the African-American Steering Committee of the DGA and the African-American Film Critics Association, and hosted by the Ghetto Film School Roster, the networking event [...]

  • Chelsea PerettiHilarity for Charity Sixth Annual

    Chelsea Peretti to Host 2019 Writers Guild Awards

    “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti will host the 2019 Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 17. The show will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. “I’m excited for people to judge the writing of my jokes!” Peretti said. “Chelsea Peretti is hosting the Writers Guild Awards, and she will do a [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival: First Generation Section

    Berlin Film Festival: First Generation Section Films Unveiled

    The first films in the Generation section at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival have been unveiled. The 16 movies will play in the Kplus and 14plus competition at the Berlinale, with organizers highlighting the recurring theme of young people looking for meaning in an uncertain world, and the number of female-centric stories that will be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad