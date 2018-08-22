You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars: U.K. Selects BAFTA Winner ‘I Am Not a Witch’ as Foreign-Language Entry

I am not a witch movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cineurope

Rungano Nyoni’s “I Am Not a Witch” has been selected as the U.K.’s entry in the race for the Oscar for best foreign-language film.

The British submission in the foreign-language category is selected each year by BAFTA. Any British feature that is predominantly not in English is eligible. The Zambia-set “I Am Not a Witch,” which won a BAFTA Film Award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director of producer in February this year, was shot in both Bemba, a major Bantu language of Zambia, and English.

“I Am Not a Witch” was written and directed by Rungano, a Zambia-born British filmmaker based in Wales. It tells the story of 8-year-old Shula, who, following a banal incident in her village, is accused and found guilty of witchcraft and exiled to a camp for witches in the middle of a desert.

The film was supported through the BFI’s nationwide partnership of film-funding organizations, BFI Network, which aims to help discover and develop new writers, directors and producers. It made its debut in the Director’s Fortnight section of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. It will open in the U.S. via Film Movement on Sept. 7.

The U.K. has twice seen its submission make it through to receive a nomination in the Oscars’ best foreign-language film category, with the Welsh-language films “Hedd Wyn” in 1993 and “Solomon and Gaenor” in 1999.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced Jan. 22, 2019. The ceremony will take place Feb. 24, 2019.

