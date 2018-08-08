7 Other Categories the Oscars Can Add if the Academy Gets Desperate

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Uggie, Billy Madison, Anne Hathaway
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

The Oscars borrowed a trick from high school yearbooks on Wednesday morning by announcing a new award for popularity.

How popular do you need to be to qualify? The motion picture academy has yet to spell that out, but the new category is clearly designed to try to boost ratings and nominate starry blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and “Star Wars.”

With that in mind, Variety wanted to step up to the plate to help out the Academy. Here are seven other awards the Oscars can add:

Best Performance by a Pet in a Supporting Role

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by SNAP/REX/Shutterstock (390913mx) VARIOUS

Possible contenders: Uggie from “The Artist,” any of the dogs that played “Lassie,” the horse from “Lean on Pete”
Why: Viewers who would tune in to see a Jack Russell Terrier in a tux.

Best Sequel

avengers infinity war

Possible contenders: “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” “Incredibles 2”
Why: They rule the box office, but they rarely get any Oscars love.

Best Reboot

Oceans 8
Possible contenders: “Batman Begins,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Ocean’s Eight”
Why: Don’t you think the Oscars would benefit from Rihanna’s attendance?

Best Performance in a Meryl Streep Film That’s Not Meryl Streep

The Devil Wears Prada
Possible contenders: Emily Blunt, “Into the Woods;” Anne Hathaway, “The Devil Wears Prada;” Cher, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”
Why: Otherwise, it’s too easy to get overlooked.

Best Adam Sandler Film

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5877849c) Carl Weathers, Adam Sandler Happy Gilmore - 1996 Director: Dennis Dugan Universal USA Scene Still Comedy

Possible contenders: “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Just Go With It”
Why: To prevent the Razzies from getting all the buzz.

Best Picture With a Single-Digit Rotten Tomato Score

Emoji Movie

Possible contenders: “The Emoji Movie,” “Gotti,” “Speed 2: Cruise Control”
Why: Reviews aren’t everything.

Best Performance by an Orc on Netflix

Bright Netflix

Possible contenders: “Bright”
Why: A movie with this much notoriety deserves an award of its own.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Juliette Binoche's Comedy 'Non-Fiction' Bought Ahead

    Sundance Selects Buys Juliette Binoche's Comedy 'Non-Fiction' Ahead of Venice Debut

    The Oscars borrowed a trick from high school yearbooks on Wednesday morning by announcing a new award for popularity. How popular do you need to be to qualify? The motion picture academy has yet to spell that out, but the new category is clearly designed to try to boost ratings and nominate starry blockbusters from […]

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Fox Earnings Top Estimates as Disney Sale Looms

    The Oscars borrowed a trick from high school yearbooks on Wednesday morning by announcing a new award for popularity. How popular do you need to be to qualify? The motion picture academy has yet to spell that out, but the new category is clearly designed to try to boost ratings and nominate starry blockbusters from […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Popular Film Category Violates Everything the Oscars Are Supposed to Be About

    The Oscars borrowed a trick from high school yearbooks on Wednesday morning by announcing a new award for popularity. How popular do you need to be to qualify? The motion picture academy has yet to spell that out, but the new category is clearly designed to try to boost ratings and nominate starry blockbusters from […]

  • California Film Production Lags Behind Canada,

    California Lagged Behind Canada, U.K., Georgia in 2017 Film Production

    The Oscars borrowed a trick from high school yearbooks on Wednesday morning by announcing a new award for popularity. How popular do you need to be to qualify? The motion picture academy has yet to spell that out, but the new category is clearly designed to try to boost ratings and nominate starry blockbusters from […]

  • Oscars Popular Film Category: What It

    The Motion Picture Academy Has Become Desperate

    The Oscars borrowed a trick from high school yearbooks on Wednesday morning by announcing a new award for popularity. How popular do you need to be to qualify? The motion picture academy has yet to spell that out, but the new category is clearly designed to try to boost ratings and nominate starry blockbusters from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad