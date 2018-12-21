Oscars: Nationwide Screenings Set for 15 Shortlisted Documentaries

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, led by the organization’s Future of Film Committee, has announced a new program showcasing the 15 documentary feature films that remain in contention for the 91st Oscars.

“Oscars Spotlight: Documentary Feature Shortlist” will screen theatrically in 13 cities nationwide beginning on Dec. 31 and concluding on Jan. 21 — the day before Oscar nominations are to be announced.

“The Academy is thrilled to be collaborating with exhibitors and distributors to shine a light on the best documentaries of the year,” says producer Albert Berger, Academy governor and chair of the Future of Film Committee. “We want to encourage moviegoing and engage audiences across the country in our process as we move through the shortlists, nominations, and towards the Oscars.”

See below for a list of locations (theaters and showtimes subject to change):

Austin — Alamo Drafthouse Mueller

Boston — AMC Loews Boston Common 19

Chicago — Music Box Theatre

Dallas/Fort Worth — Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands

Denver — Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

Los Angeles Area — AMC Sunset 5, Laemmle Monica Film Center, Laemmle Playhouse 7 (Pasadena)

New York — IFC Center, Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn

Phoenix Area — Harkins Shea 14

Raleigh — Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh

San Francisco Area — Alamo Drafthouse New Mission, Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center

Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara International Film Festival Riviera Theatre

Seattle — AMC Pacific Place 11

Washington, D.C. — Warner Bros. Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History

The 15 feature documentaries to be showcased are:

“Charm City”

“Communion”

“Crime + Punishment”

“Dark Money”

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“On Her Shoulders”

“RBG”

“Shirkers”

“The Silence of Others”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”