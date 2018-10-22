Oscars: Donna Gigliotti, Glenn Weiss to Produce Telecast

Donna Gigliotti will produce the 91st Oscars telecast, with Glenn Weiss co-producing and directing the show.

The Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Feb. 24, 2019.

“Donna and Glenn will infuse new energy and vision into this 91st awards presentation, and we are excited about a broad-based creative relationship with these two artists,” Academy president John Bailey said on Monday.

Gigliotti won a Best Picture Academy Award as one of the producers of 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love.” She’s been nominated in the category for “The Reader,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Hidden Figures.”

Weiss has directed the last three Oscar broadcasts, winning Emmys for outstanding director for a variety special for the 2017 and 2018 shows.