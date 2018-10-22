You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars: Donna Gigliotti, Glenn Weiss to Produce Telecast

Dave McNary

Donna Gigliotti will produce the 91st Oscars telecast, with Glenn Weiss co-producing and directing the show.

The Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Feb. 24, 2019.

“Donna and Glenn will infuse new energy and vision into this 91st awards presentation, and we are excited about a broad-based creative relationship with these two artists,” Academy president John Bailey said on Monday.

Gigliotti won a Best Picture Academy Award as one of the producers of 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love.” She’s been nominated in the category for “The Reader,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Hidden Figures.”

Weiss has directed the last three Oscar broadcasts, winning Emmys for outstanding director for a variety special for the 2017 and 2018 shows.

  DONNA GIGLIOTTI GLENN WEISS

    Oscars: Donna Gigliotti, Glenn Weiss to Produce Telecast

  Lebron James

    LeBron James to Produce 'Friday the 13th' Reboot

  Wonder Woman Sound Design

    'Wonder Woman 1984' Pushed Back Seven Months to 2020

  RED by Logan, , Writer -

    West End Hits 'Funny Girl,' 'Red' Coming to Theaters Thanks to Trafalgar Releasing

  Khashoggi Killing Prompts Vue International to

    Khashoggi Killing Prompts Vue to Delay Saudi Multiplex Plans (Report)

  Dermot Mulroney'Beautiful Boy' premiere after party,

    Dermot Mulroney to Star in Horror Film 'Trick'

  Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp Partners With Andrea Iervolino on Drama 'Waiting for the Barbarians'

