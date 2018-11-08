You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

166 Documentary Features Submitted for Oscars

Dave McNary

RBG
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

A total of 166 films have been submitted for consideration in the documentary feature category for the 91st Academy Awards.

Notable titles up for the gold include “RBG,” “Three Identical Strangers,” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — which have performed strongly at the box office.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences noted that several of the films have not yet had their required Los Angeles and New York qualifying runs. A shortlist of 15 movies will be announced on Dec. 17.

Nominations for the 2019 Oscars will be revealed on Jan. 22. The ceremony will be held on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and will be televised live on ABC. The Oscars will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Here are the submitted documentaries:

“Above and Beyond: NASA’S Journey to Tomorrow”

“Active Measures”

“Amazing Grace”

“American Chaos”

“Andy Irons: Kissed by God”

“Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco”

“Avicii: True Stories”

“Bali: Beats of Paradise”

“Bathtubs over Broadway”

“Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché”

“Believer”

“Better Angels”

“Bill Coors: The Will to Live”

“Bisbee ’17”

“The Bleeding Edge”

“Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat”

“Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine”

“Call Her Ganda”

“Charm City”

“Chef Flynn”

“The China Hustle”

“Christian Audigier The Vif”

“The Cleaners”

“Communion”

“Crime + Punishment”

“Dark Money”

“Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”

“The Dawn Wall”

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

“Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes”

“Drug$”

“Eating Animals”

“Eldorado”

“Fahrenheit 11/9”

“Fail State”

“Family in Transition”

“Far from the Tree”

“Filmworker”

“The First Patient”

“Foreign Land”

“40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie”

“Free Solo”

“Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable”

“Generation Wealth”

“Ghost Hunting”

“Ghosthunter”

“The Gilligan Manifesto”

“The Gospel According to André”

“Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami”

“Graves without a Name”

“The Great Buster: A Celebration”

“Hal”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Half the Picture”

“The Heart of Nuba”

“Hillbilly”

“The Homeless Chorus Speaks”

“Hondros”

“Howard”

“In Search of Greatness”

“In the Land of Pomegranates”

“Inventing Tomorrow”

“Invisible Hands”

“Itzhak”

“Jane Fonda in Five Acts”

“John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection”

“The Judge”

“Kangaroo: A Love Hate Story”

“Killer Bees”

“The King”

“King in the Wilderness”

“Kusama – Infinity”

“The Last Race”

“Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy”

“Letter from Masanjia”

“Licu, a Romanian Story”

“Living in the Future’s Past”

“Liyana”

“Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle”

“Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story”

“Love, Cecil”

“Love, Gilda”

“Love Is Tolerance – Tolerance Is Love – Make Tolerance Great Again!”

“Making The Five Heartbeats”

“Maria by Callas”

“Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“Monrovia, Indiana”

“The Most Unknown”

“New Moon”

“93Queen”

“Nossa Chape”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“Of Love & Law”

“On Her Shoulders”

“Opera about Poland”

“The Opera House”

“The Oslo Diaries”

“The Other Side of Everything”

“The Panama Papers”

“Path of Blood”

“People’s Republic of Desire”

“Philosopher King – Lee Teng-hui’s Dialogue”

“Pick of the Litter”

“Piripkura”

“Police Killing”

“Pope Francis – A Man of His Word”

“The Price of Everything”

“The Price of Free”

“Qiu (Inmates)”

“Quincy”

RBG

“The Rachel Divide”

“The Raft”

“Recovery Boys”

“Restoring Tomorrow”

“Reversing Roe”

“The Road Movie”

“Robin Williams: Come inside My Mind”

“Ruben Blades Is Not My Name”

“Samouni Road”

“Saving Brinton”

“Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland”

“Science Fair”

“Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood”

“Searching for Ingmar Bergman”

“Seeing Allred”

“The Sentence”

“Shirkers”

“Shot in the Dark”

“The Silence of Others”

“Sisters of the Wilderness”

“A Son of Man”

“Songwriter”

“Stan”

“Studio 54”

“Summer in the Forest”

“Tea with the Dames”

“That Summer”

“That Way Madness Lies…”

“They Fight”

“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”

“This Is Congo”

“This Is Home: A Refugee Story”

Three Identical Strangers

“To Be Continued”

“Transformer”

“Travel Ban”

“The Trial”

“Triumph: The Untold Story of Perry Wallace”

“Trust Machine”

“Under the Wire”

“United Skates”

“Unknown Distance”

“Up Down and Sideways”

“The Waldheim Waltz”

“We Could Be Heroes”

“Weed the People”

“What Haunts Us”

“What Lies Upstream”

“Whitney”

“Wonderful Losers: A Different World”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

“Yellow Is Forbidden”

“Yellowing”

  • RBG

    166 Documentary Features Submitted for Oscars

  • Los Cabos: Joaquín del Paso Pitches

    Torino, Raindance Winner Joaquín del Paso Pitches ‘The Hole in the Fence’ at Los Cabos

  • Jodie Smith Turner Queen and Slim

    Jodie Turner-Smith to Star Opposite Daniel Kaluuya in 'Queen & Slim' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Dwayne Johnson

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' Pushed Back Five Months

  • Still from animated short “Weekends” by

    Filmmaker Reflects on 'Weekends' With Divorced Parents in Poignant Animated Short

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus Renews Funding Agreement With French Film Industry

  • birdbox Sandra Bullock

    AFI Fest Boosts Female Directors Under New Leader

