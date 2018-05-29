Oscar-Winner Asghar Farhadi Named Jury President of Sarajevo Film Festival

Asghar Farhadi
Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. The Iranian director is fresh off the world premiere of his latest film, “Everybody Knows,” as the opener of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

Everybody Knows” will also screen in Sarajevo as part of the festival’s Open Air program. The film stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Last year’s Sarajevo Film Festival saw Georgian director Ana Urushadze’s “Scary Mother” take home the festival’s top prize, the Heart of Sarajevo, for best feature film, which includes a €16,000 ($18,500) financial award. The five-person jury was presided over by Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco.

Farhadi won his first Oscar for best foreign-language film for his 2011 drama “A Separation.” He triumphed again, in the same category, with 2016’s “The Salesman.”

The 24th Sarajevo Film Festival runs Aug. 10-17.

