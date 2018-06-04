Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr. Join Time-Travel Drama ‘Needle in a Timestack’

Dave McNary

Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr.
Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr., and Cynthia Erivo will star in John Ridley’s time-travel drama “Needle in a Timestack.”

Bron Studios has come on board to produce the movie, which was set up last year at Miramax. Zanne Devine, David Thwaites, Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert, and Matt Kennedy are producers, but Miramax is no longer involved. Ridley, Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media, Christopher J. Conover, and Hope Farley will exec produce.

Ridley will direct and is adapting from a short story by Robert Silverberg. The movie follows a couple struggling to hold their marriage together in a world where time travel is possible, and the past and present are ever fluctuating.

Odom Jr. is best known for his performance in the Broadway smash “Hamilton” and was recently seen in Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” Pinto will next be seen in Andy Serkis’ “Jungle Book” adaptation, “Mowgli,” as well as in Tabrez Noorani’s “Love Sonia” and Takashi Doscher’s indie drama “Only.”

Erivo won Tony, Emmy, and Grammy awards for her performance in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.” She will also star in Steve McQueen’s “Widows,” “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and “Chaos Walking.” Bloom will next be seen in the eight-part Amazon series “Carnival Row.” The news was first reported by Deadline.

