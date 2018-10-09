‘Maine,’ Starring Laia Costa and Thomas Mann, Lands at Orion Classics

Orion Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the hiking drama “Maine,” starring Laia Costa and Thomas Mann.

Written and directed by Matthew Brown, “Maine” premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and was nominated for best narrative feature. Orion Classics will release the film in theaters on Dec. 13 and on VOD and Digital HD on Dec. 14.

“I am honored to be a part of the Orion Classics’ constellation and am delighted they will be able to share this story with a wide and diverse audience,” said Brown.

“Maine” was produced by Summer Shelton and Beachside’s Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub. Costa and Mann executive produced.

Costa plays a married Spanish woman named Bluebird attempting to solo hike the entire Appalachian Trail to find clarity. Her solitude is interrupted by a young American hiker named Lake (Mann). The film, shot on the northern part of the trail, focuses on how each of the characters deal with their pasts. Though the pair develops an emotional and romantic connection while traveling together, Bluebird ultimately must face the trail and her own feelings alone.

Costa rose to fame for her role in single-shot film “Victoria” and recently appeared in Dan Fogelman’s “Life Itself.” Mann, best known for his starring role in “Me and Early and the Dying Girl,” has been cast as the male lead in Disney’s live-action “Lady and the Tramp.”