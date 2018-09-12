Original ‘Halloween’ to Return to Theaters for One Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Original Halloween
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is returning to theaters on Sept. 27 on more than 1,000 screens — three weeks before the reboot arrives.

The announcement was made Wednesday by CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, which has teamed up with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films.

In the film, villain Michael Myers (played by Nick Castle) has spent the last 15 years locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis. On the night before Halloween, Myers escapes and makes his way back home to Haddonfield, Ill., where he stalks high-school student Laurie Strode, memorably played by Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut.

The original film has been restored and remastered digitally, created under the supervision of original cinematographer Dean Cundey.

“I’m thrilled to have the original make its way back into theaters, as we prepare for the release of the sequel,” Carpenter said. “Having both back in theaters this fall is remarkable.”

“Halloween” screened at the Toronto Film Festival and has been selected as the opening night film of the 14th edition of Fantastic Fest on Sept. 20 at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Texas.

In the new film, Curtis’ character has a final confrontation with Michael Myers, who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. The new “Halloween” finds Strode as a reclusive grandmother still traumatized by her encounters with the killer and praying every night to get one more chance to dispatch Myers. After he escapes prison, she gets her wish.

Castle also reprises the Myers character. Jason Blum, the producer of “The Purge” and “Insidious,” is reviving the franchise. Carpenter serves as an executive producer and creative consultant for the film. David Gordon Green is directing from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Original Halloween

    Original 'Halloween' to Return to Theaters for One Night

    John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is returning to theaters on Sept. 27 on more than 1,000 screens — three weeks before the reboot arrives. The announcement was made Wednesday by CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, which has teamed up with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films. In the film, villain […]

  • Netflix Buys Jennifer Aniston Comedy 'Dumplin''

    Netflix Buys Jennifer Aniston Comedy 'Dumplin''

    John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is returning to theaters on Sept. 27 on more than 1,000 screens — three weeks before the reboot arrives. The announcement was made Wednesday by CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, which has teamed up with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films. In the film, villain […]

  • Location Scouts Help Productions Film in

    Location Scouts Add Realism by Helping to Film in High-Risk Areas

    John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is returning to theaters on Sept. 27 on more than 1,000 screens — three weeks before the reboot arrives. The announcement was made Wednesday by CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, which has teamed up with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films. In the film, villain […]

  • Black Panther Movie

    Delayed by Popular Demand: Academy’s Controversial New Oscar Category

    John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is returning to theaters on Sept. 27 on more than 1,000 screens — three weeks before the reboot arrives. The announcement was made Wednesday by CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, which has teamed up with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films. In the film, villain […]

  • Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias Join 'Uglydolls'

    Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias Join Animated Feature 'UglyDolls'

    John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is returning to theaters on Sept. 27 on more than 1,000 screens — three weeks before the reboot arrives. The announcement was made Wednesday by CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, which has teamed up with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films. In the film, villain […]

  • Rules Don't Apply

    Inside the Fight Over Warren Beatty's 'Rules Don't Apply' Fiasco (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is returning to theaters on Sept. 27 on more than 1,000 screens — three weeks before the reboot arrives. The announcement was made Wednesday by CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, which has teamed up with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films. In the film, villain […]

  • Iraq Picks 'The Journey' as Foreign-Language

    Iraq Picks Female Suicide Bomber Drama 'The Journey' as Its Oscar Candidate (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is returning to theaters on Sept. 27 on more than 1,000 screens — three weeks before the reboot arrives. The announcement was made Wednesday by CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, which has teamed up with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films. In the film, villain […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad