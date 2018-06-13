Ori Marmur Joins Netflix as Director of Original Films

Veteran Hollywood development executive Ori Marmur has joined Netflix as the streamers’ director of original films.

Marmur has worked for the past 15 years for Neal H. Moritz at Original Film. He is executive producer on the AMC series “Preacher” and has producing credits on “R.I.P.D.,” “Passengers,” “Jack the Giant Slayer,” “Battle Los Angeles,” “Evan Almighty,” and “The Green Hornet.”

Netflix has been expanding executive roles recently. Longtime producer and Universal executive Scott Stuber joined Netflix in March of 2017 to head up the streaming service’s then-nascent film division. The company also signed first look producing deals with Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless, Ian Bryce and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production company.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.