Box Office: ‘Operation Finale’ Picks Up $1 Million on Wednesday

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscar Isaac (left) stars as Peter Malkin and Nick Kroll (right) stars as Rafi Eitan in OPERATION FINALE, written by Matthew Orton and directed by Chris Weitz, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.Credit: Valeria Florini / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.  All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Valeria Florini / Metro

MGM’s “Operation Finale” opened on Wednesday with $1 million in 1,818 locations.

That’s a promising start for the crime drama, which is aiming for around $10 million over the six-day period. Set after World War II, “Operation Finale” follows Israeli Mossad agents who track down SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the chief architects of the Holocaust. Oscar Isaac stars as a Mossad agent, while Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, and Joe Alwyn round out the cast.

Crazy Rich Asians” will likely maintain its reign at the domestic box office through Labor Day Weekend. It pocketed $2.6 million on Wednesday, and estimates show the Warner Bros. romantic comedy could earn another $20 million for the four-day weekend. To date, it has generated $86 million in North America and $93.5 million globally.

Otherwise, the holiday weekend is largely free of high-profile releases. Lionsgate is launching “Kin,” which is set to generate between $5 million to $7 million during the four-day frame. The sci-fi action pic, based on the short film “Bag Man,” features Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, and James Franco. It chronicles a recently paroled ex-con and his adopted teenage brother who are forced to go on the run when they find a strange weapon.

Sony’s “Searching” should make single digits when it expands to 1,200 locations. Last weekend, the thriller starring John Cho, Debra Messing, and Michelle La opened in nine theaters with $390,000 for a per-screen average of $43,388.

The Labor Day box office is expected to be up from the same weekend in 2017, which had the lowest ticket sales in almost two decades. As a whole, the summer box office is up 13% from the past season.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Film

  • Oscar Isaac (left) stars as Peter

    Box Office: 'Operation Finale' Picks Up $1 Million on Wednesday

    MGM’s “Operation Finale” opened on Wednesday with $1 million in 1,818 locations. That’s a promising start for the crime drama, which is aiming for around $10 million over the six-day period. Set after World War II, “Operation Finale” follows Israeli Mossad agents who track down SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the chief […]

  • "The Favourite" by Yorgos Lanthimos, Rachel

    Venice Film Review: 'The Favourite'

    MGM’s “Operation Finale” opened on Wednesday with $1 million in 1,818 locations. That’s a promising start for the crime drama, which is aiming for around $10 million over the six-day period. Set after World War II, “Operation Finale” follows Israeli Mossad agents who track down SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the chief […]

  • Destination Wedding

    Film Review: "Destination Wedding"

    MGM’s “Operation Finale” opened on Wednesday with $1 million in 1,818 locations. That’s a promising start for the crime drama, which is aiming for around $10 million over the six-day period. Set after World War II, “Operation Finale” follows Israeli Mossad agents who track down SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the chief […]

  • Coming to Netflix September 2018

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2018

    MGM’s “Operation Finale” opened on Wednesday with $1 million in 1,818 locations. That’s a promising start for the crime drama, which is aiming for around $10 million over the six-day period. Set after World War II, “Operation Finale” follows Israeli Mossad agents who track down SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the chief […]

  • New Filmmakers LA To Highlights Latinx

    NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Highlights Shorts at Annual InFocus: Latinx and Hispanic Cinema

    MGM’s “Operation Finale” opened on Wednesday with $1 million in 1,818 locations. That’s a promising start for the crime drama, which is aiming for around $10 million over the six-day period. Set after World War II, “Operation Finale” follows Israeli Mossad agents who track down SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the chief […]

  • Spirit Awards

    Indie Spirit Awards Nabs 2020 Date

    MGM’s “Operation Finale” opened on Wednesday with $1 million in 1,818 locations. That’s a promising start for the crime drama, which is aiming for around $10 million over the six-day period. Set after World War II, “Operation Finale” follows Israeli Mossad agents who track down SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the chief […]

  • Gerard Depardieu

    Gerard Depardieu Reportedly Accused of Rape

    MGM’s “Operation Finale” opened on Wednesday with $1 million in 1,818 locations. That’s a promising start for the crime drama, which is aiming for around $10 million over the six-day period. Set after World War II, “Operation Finale” follows Israeli Mossad agents who track down SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the chief […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad