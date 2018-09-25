You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFI Fest to Open With Ruth Bader Ginsburg Biopic ‘On The Basis of Sex’

(l to r.) Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Cailee Spaeny as Jane Ginsburg, and Kathy Bates as Dorothy Kenyon star in Mimi Leder's ON THE BASIS OF SEX, a Focus Features release.
CREDIT: Jonathan Wenk / Focus Features

Participant Media’s “On the Basis of Sex” is set to open the 32nd AFI Fest, the American Film Institute announced Tuesday.

Directed by AFI alumna Mimi Leder, the film follows a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she negotiates one of her earliest cases, Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld, before her time on the Supreme Court. The film also stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg, alongside Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny, Sam Waterston and Kathy Bates.

“As one of the first women ever admitted to the AFI Conservatory, it is particularly meaningful to me that “On the Basis of Sex” will open AFI Fest 2018. My time at the Conservatory was a life-changing experience and informed my creative journey. I am forever grateful,” Leder said. “The origin story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in this 25th anniversary year of her appointment to the Supreme Court, couldn’t come at a more important moment in our history nor be shown at a more relevant place than AFI Fest, a symbol of artistic integrity and the enduring power of cinema. I hope girls and young women in particular will see the film and find inspiration to realize their own unlimited potential.”

Last year, the festival selected the Netflix film “Mudbound” directed by Dee Rees, a historical period drama that starred Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund and Jason Mitchell.

The opening night screening will take place Nov. 8 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The fest runs until Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese Theatre and Chinese 6, the Egyptian and the Hollywood Roosevelt. The full scheduled will be announced in October.

 

    Participant Media's "On the Basis of Sex" is set to open the 32nd AFI Fest, the American Film Institute announced Tuesday. Directed by AFI alumna Mimi Leder, the film follows a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she negotiates one of her earliest cases, Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld, before her time on the Supreme Court. The film also […]

