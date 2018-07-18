On-Location Filming Slides 2.4% in Los Angeles for Second Quarter

On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped by 5.2% in the second quarter, due to a 15.1% decline in television shooting, FilmL.A. reported Thursday.

Feature film activity rose 11%, while commercials surged 14.2%. The California Film Tax Credit accounted for 11.3% of the feature shoot days, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel,” “Bumblebee” and Amy Poehler’s Netflix-backed “Wine Country.”

TV dramas fell 9% to 718 shoot days, and incentivized series accounted for 28% of all activity on shows such as “The OA,” “SWAT,” “Strange Angel,” “Snowfall,” “Mayans M.C.,” and “Animal Kingdom.” TV comedies posted the only increase in the TV category, rising 23% to 470 shoot days. Projects that received the California Film & TV Tax Credit and filmed in second quarter included “I’m Dying Up Here” and “Ballers.”

“We are grateful for the continued positive impact of the California Film Tax Credit as it boosts employment and production in Greater Los Angeles,” said FilmL.A. president Paul Audley. “While TV Drama is down quarter to quarter, much of that is due to the production cycle of these shows which went on hiatus during the second quarter.”

The report by FilmL.A., which works to streamline the permitting process and campaigns for incentives, is the first since June 27, when California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an extension of California’s production tax credit program for five years beyond its 2020 expiration with $1.6 billion in credits.

CREDIT: Film LA

The program, which allocates as much as 25% of the budget to credits, was more than tripled in size in 2014 to $330 million annually to compete effectively with incentives in New York and Georgia. The program is overseen by the California Film Commission, which selects the TV and movie projects to qualify partly based on the number of jobs created.

The commission announced on July 2 that NBC’s sitcom “Good Girls” and Horizon Scripted Television’s “You” were relocating to California for their upcoming seasons and have been conditionally approved to receive a combined $15.4 million in tax credits. A total of 15 series have relocated to the Golden State, thanks to the incentive.