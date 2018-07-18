On-Location Filming Slides 2.4% in Los Angeles for Second Quarter

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Captain Marvel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel

On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped by 5.2% in the second quarter, due to a 15.1% decline in television shooting, FilmL.A. reported Thursday.

Feature film activity rose 11%, while commercials surged 14.2%. The California Film Tax Credit accounted for 11.3% of the feature shoot days, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel,” “Bumblebee” and Amy Poehler’s Netflix-backed “Wine Country.”

TV dramas fell 9% to 718 shoot days, and incentivized series accounted for 28% of all activity on shows such as “The OA,” “SWAT,” “Strange Angel,” “Snowfall,” “Mayans M.C.,” and “Animal Kingdom.” TV comedies posted the only increase in the TV category, rising 23% to 470 shoot days. Projects that received the California Film & TV Tax Credit and filmed in second quarter included “I’m Dying Up Here” and “Ballers.”

“We are grateful for the continued positive impact of the California Film Tax Credit as it boosts employment and production in Greater Los Angeles,” said FilmL.A. president Paul Audley. “While TV Drama is down quarter to quarter, much of that is due to the production cycle of these shows which went on hiatus during the second quarter.”

The report by FilmL.A., which works to streamline the permitting process and campaigns for incentives, is the first since June 27, when California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an extension of California’s production tax credit program for five years beyond its 2020 expiration with $1.6 billion in credits.

Film LA Shoot Days Q2 2018
CREDIT: Film LA

The program, which allocates as much as 25% of the budget to credits, was more than tripled in size in 2014 to $330 million annually to compete effectively with incentives in New York and Georgia. The program is overseen by the California Film Commission, which selects the TV and movie projects to qualify partly based on the number of jobs created.

The commission announced on July 2 that NBC’s sitcom “Good Girls” and Horizon Scripted Television’s “You” were relocating to California for their upcoming seasons and have been conditionally approved to receive a combined $15.4 million in tax credits. A total of 15 series have relocated to the Golden State, thanks to the incentive.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Film

  • James Wan Jason Blum

    James Wan, Jason Blum Partner on Robot Horror Movie 'M3GAN'

    On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped by 5.2% in the second quarter, due to a 15.1% decline in television shooting, FilmL.A. reported Thursday. Feature film activity rose 11%, while commercials surged 14.2%. The California Film Tax Credit accounted for 11.3% of the feature shoot days, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brie […]

  • Captain Marvel

    On-Location Filming Slides 2.4% in Los Angeles for Second Quarter

    On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped by 5.2% in the second quarter, due to a 15.1% decline in television shooting, FilmL.A. reported Thursday. Feature film activity rose 11%, while commercials surged 14.2%. The California Film Tax Credit accounted for 11.3% of the feature shoot days, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brie […]

  • Jordan Peele70th Annual Writers Guild Awards,

    Writers Guild Sets 2019 Awards Show Date

    On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped by 5.2% in the second quarter, due to a 15.1% decline in television shooting, FilmL.A. reported Thursday. Feature film activity rose 11%, while commercials surged 14.2%. The California Film Tax Credit accounted for 11.3% of the feature shoot days, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brie […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    Poll: What's the Best 'Mission: Impossible' Movie?

    On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped by 5.2% in the second quarter, due to a 15.1% decline in television shooting, FilmL.A. reported Thursday. Feature film activity rose 11%, while commercials surged 14.2%. The California Film Tax Credit accounted for 11.3% of the feature shoot days, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brie […]

  • THE PREDATOR Fox

    Director Shane Black Took a 'Butch-and-Sundance Approach' to 'The Predator'

    On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped by 5.2% in the second quarter, due to a 15.1% decline in television shooting, FilmL.A. reported Thursday. Feature film activity rose 11%, while commercials surged 14.2%. The California Film Tax Credit accounted for 11.3% of the feature shoot days, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brie […]

  • Best Comic-Con 2018 Panels: 'Walking Dead'

    Comic-Con 2018's Can't-Miss Panels

    On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped by 5.2% in the second quarter, due to a 15.1% decline in television shooting, FilmL.A. reported Thursday. Feature film activity rose 11%, while commercials surged 14.2%. The California Film Tax Credit accounted for 11.3% of the feature shoot days, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brie […]

  • NOW TV Jeff Goldblum statueNOW TV

    A 25-Foot Jeff Goldblum Statue Appears in London

    On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped by 5.2% in the second quarter, due to a 15.1% decline in television shooting, FilmL.A. reported Thursday. Feature film activity rose 11%, while commercials surged 14.2%. The California Film Tax Credit accounted for 11.3% of the feature shoot days, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brie […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad