Olivia Colman to Be Honored by Palm Springs Festival for ‘The Favourite’

The favourite Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Favourite” star Olivia Colman will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award by the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The award will be presented by her co-star Emma Stone at the festival’s awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14.

“In ‘The FavouriteOlivia Colman steals the show as a frail and aloof Queen Anne, whose attention is being sought by two scheming cousins,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “For this superb performance, that has received much critical acclaim and awards recognition, it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress to Olivia Colman.”

Past recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Marion Cotillard, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Saoirse Ronan, and Charlize Theron.

Colman has garnered Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations for “The Favourite,” along with a best actress award from the British Independent Film Award and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Colman’s film credits include “Tyrannosaur,” “The Lobster,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Iron Lady,” “Hyde Park on Hudson,” and “Hot Fuzz.” For her TV work, she won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a miniseries for “The Night Manager.” She will portray Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth seasons of the Netflix series “The Crown.”

  The favourite Movie

