You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Olga Kurylenko to Star in Female-Led Action Thriller ‘The Courier’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Olga Kurylenko will lead a female-led cast in “The Courier,” a London-set action thriller from Zackary Adler (“The Rise of the Krays”).

Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) will play the titular courier, whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a bomb aimed at the witness of a crime lord’s murder. She then embarks on a race against time to save the target from corrupt CIA agents and Russian mercenaries.

Marc Goldberg (“The Hatton Garden Job”), Andrew Pendergast (“An American Exorcism”), and Elizabeth Williams (“Final Score”) are producing. James Edward Barker (“Mara”) will also produce through Rollercoaster Angel Productions, the new firm he has formed with Adler, who has a pedigree in British crime drama.

The project comes from Signature Films, the production arm of distributor Signature Entertainment. Shooting will take place on location in London and will get underway in the coming months. Blue Box will be handling international sales, starting at AFM.

Barker said “The Courier” will be an “exceptionally dramatic and, more importantly, female-driven, high-octane action thriller.” He added: “With Zack at the helm and Olga Kurylenko as the protagonist, I think we have the complete jigsaw to a commercial new action franchise.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • 'Captain Marvel' Composer Breaks Glass Ceiling,

    'Captain Marvel' Composer Breaks Superhero Glass Ceiling as Scoring Diversity Lags

    Olga Kurylenko will lead a female-led cast in “The Courier,” a London-set action thriller from Zackary Adler (“The Rise of the Krays”). Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) will play the titular courier, whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a bomb aimed at the witness of a crime lord’s murder. […]

  • House Of Cards Season 6

    What's Coming to Netflix in November 2018

    Olga Kurylenko will lead a female-led cast in “The Courier,” a London-set action thriller from Zackary Adler (“The Rise of the Krays”). Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) will play the titular courier, whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a bomb aimed at the witness of a crime lord’s murder. […]

  • Toni Collette 'Wanderlust' TV show screening,

    Toni Collette Joins Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Olga Kurylenko will lead a female-led cast in “The Courier,” a London-set action thriller from Zackary Adler (“The Rise of the Krays”). Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) will play the titular courier, whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a bomb aimed at the witness of a crime lord’s murder. […]

  • Olga Kurylenko to Star in Female-Led

    Olga Kurylenko to Star in Female-Led Action Thriller ‘The Courier’

    Olga Kurylenko will lead a female-led cast in “The Courier,” a London-set action thriller from Zackary Adler (“The Rise of the Krays”). Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) will play the titular courier, whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a bomb aimed at the witness of a crime lord’s murder. […]

  • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Studio

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: How the NIN Masterminds Balance Scoring and Touring

    Olga Kurylenko will lead a female-led cast in “The Courier,” a London-set action thriller from Zackary Adler (“The Rise of the Krays”). Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) will play the titular courier, whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a bomb aimed at the witness of a crime lord’s murder. […]

  • ‘Boy of War’ Producer Fabien Driehorst:

    ‘Boy of War’ Producer Fabien Driehorst: 'It's a Coming of Age Story'

    Olga Kurylenko will lead a female-led cast in “The Courier,” a London-set action thriller from Zackary Adler (“The Rise of the Krays”). Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) will play the titular courier, whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a bomb aimed at the witness of a crime lord’s murder. […]

  • Sony Classics Buys Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare

    Sony Classics Buys Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare Drama 'All Is True'

    Olga Kurylenko will lead a female-led cast in “The Courier,” a London-set action thriller from Zackary Adler (“The Rise of the Krays”). Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) will play the titular courier, whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a bomb aimed at the witness of a crime lord’s murder. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad