Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the A-list ensemble of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.”

The new role comes on the heels of Curtis’ success at the box office, with “Halloween” slashing records last weekend,

The movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Johnson will write and direct, as well as produce with Ram Bergman. Production is set to begin in November.

The pic from MRC is a modern-day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style, infused with Johnson’s original voice that informed films from “Brick” to “Looper.” Craig will star as a detective assigned to solve the crime. Details about Curtis’ character remain unknown.

The acclaimed actress can be seen reprising her role as Laurie Strode in the hit horror film “Halloween.” Curtis began her career in 1978, when she starred in the first “Halloween” movie. The reboot just shattered previous box office records for the franchise, grossing $76.2 million in its debut — the second-best October opening, trailing only “Venom.”

She has starred in many renowned films, including “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Trading Places,” and “Freaky Friday.” Curtis earned two Golden Globes for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for “Anything but Love,” and best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy for “True Lies.” She released her latest children’s book, “Me, My Selfie and I,” in September.

Curtis is repped by CAA.