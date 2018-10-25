You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jamie Lee Curtis
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the A-list ensemble of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.”

The new role comes on the heels of Curtis’ success at the box office, with “Halloween” slashing records last weekend,

The movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Johnson will write and direct, as well as produce with Ram Bergman. Production is set to begin in November.

The pic from MRC is a modern-day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style, infused with Johnson’s original voice that informed films from “Brick” to “Looper.” Craig will star as a detective assigned to solve the crime. Details about Curtis’ character remain unknown.

The acclaimed actress can be seen reprising her role as Laurie Strode in the hit horror film “Halloween.” Curtis began her career in 1978, when she starred in the first “Halloween” movie. The reboot just shattered previous box office records for the franchise, grossing $76.2 million in its debut — the second-best October opening, trailing only “Venom.”

She has starred in many renowned films, including “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Trading Places,” and “Freaky Friday.” Curtis earned two Golden Globes for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for “Anything but Love,” and best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy for “True Lies.” She released her latest children’s book, “Me, My Selfie and I,” in September.

Curtis is repped by CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Film

  • Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the A-list ensemble of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.” The new role comes on the heels of Curtis’ success at the box office, with “Halloween” slashing records last weekend, The movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Johnson will write and direct, as […]

  • 'Only You' Review: Laia Costa and

    Film Review: 'Only You'

    Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the A-list ensemble of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.” The new role comes on the heels of Curtis’ success at the box office, with “Halloween” slashing records last weekend, The movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Johnson will write and direct, as […]

  • Stephan James Variety Facetime Interview

    'Homecoming' Star Stephan James on His 'Casual' Chemistry Read With Julia Roberts

    Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the A-list ensemble of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.” The new role comes on the heels of Curtis’ success at the box office, with “Halloween” slashing records last weekend, The movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Johnson will write and direct, as […]

  • Baltasar Kormakur'Adrift' special screening, London, UK

    Baltasar Kormakur in Talks to Direct MGM Thriller 'Deeper'

    Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the A-list ensemble of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.” The new role comes on the heels of Curtis’ success at the box office, with “Halloween” slashing records last weekend, The movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Johnson will write and direct, as […]

  • Bafta Awards Placeholder

    Britannia Awards Honor Talent in Front of and Behind the Camera

    Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the A-list ensemble of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.” The new role comes on the heels of Curtis’ success at the box office, with “Halloween” slashing records last weekend, The movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Johnson will write and direct, as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad