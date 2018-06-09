You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: ‘Ocean’s 8’ Contributed $63 Million in Economic Activity to New York

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oceans 8 Fashion
CREDIT: Barry Wetcher

In today’s film news roundup, New York says “Ocean’s 8” generated $63 million in economic activity, Anthony Anderson joins a Netflix coming-of-age drama, and Rosie O’Donnell backs an anti-Trump documentary.

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

New York officials have announced that the production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “Ocean’s 8” created more than $63 million in economic activity to New York State.

The production spent over 60 days shooting in New York, under the direction of Gary Ross. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter and was shot at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Central Park, Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, Veselka Cafe in East Village, Myrtle Avenue in Richmond Hill, Fifth Avenue and 79th Street, and 3rd Avenue and 52nd Street in Manhattan.

“Ocean’s 8” generated $31 million in wages; more than $22 million spent on local rentals and purchases for set decoration, production, and other supplies; more than $2.4 million on local wardrobe, including dry cleaning; more than $1.4 million spent on lodging; more than $1.1 million spent on local catering and other food items for the cast and crew; and more than $290,000 spent on transportation, including truck and car rentals.

Related

“New York State’s support of ‘Ocean’s 8’ leveraged over $63 million in economic impact and hundreds of hires,” said Empire State Development president, CEO, and commissioner Howard Zemsky. “This female-led film showcases many of New York’s most iconic filming locations — and utilized our small, businesses, local vendors, and talented workforce. The New York State Film Tax Credit Program makes major productions like ‘Ocean’s 8’ — and their economic benefits — possible.”

New York provides $420 million a year in tax credits to productions with a fully refundable 30% credit for qualified production costs and post-production costs incurred.

PRODUCTION STARTS

Global Road Entertainment and 51 Minds Entertainment have begun shooting the coming-of-age drama “Beats” in Chicago for Netflix.

The films stars Khalil Everage as a young musical prodigy with borderline agoraphobia, and “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson as a former music manager who fell from grace. The duo collide on Chicago’s South Side, and must come together to free each other from the demons of their past.

Chris Robinson is directing from a script by Miles Orion Feldsott. Producers are Bob Teitel, Christian Sarabia, and Glendon Palmer. Executive producers are Anderson, Carrie Holt de Lama, Mitch Smith, E. Brian Dobbins, and Chris Robinson.

Uzo Aduba of “Orange Is the New Black,” Emayatzy Corinealdi, Paul Walter Hauser, and hip hop artists Dave East and Dreezy also star.

The film will be released on Netflix in 2019. The news about Anderson was first reported by Deadline.

DOCUMENTARY SUPPORT

Rosie O’Donnell has become a supporter of “#UNFIT,” a documentary that explores the mental health community’s concerns about the fitness of President Donald Trump.

The film follows the findings and assessments of mental health professionals under the guidance of Dr. John D. Gartner, working in collaboration with the grassroots group A Duty to Warn. Director/producer Dan Partland and producer Art Horan begun production on June 5.

The Duty to Warn group has launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of raising $100,000 for the production by July 7. As of Friday afternoon, $8,666 has been raised.

O’Donnell subsequently tweeted, “Mental health experts are making a documentary #UNFIT about Trump’s dangerous psychological disorders. They need grassroots support to finish it before the mid term elections! Please go to Kickstarter and pass it on!”

More Film

  • Oceans 8 Fashion

    Film News Roundup: 'Ocean's 8' Contributed $63 Million in Economic Activity to New York

    In today’s film news roundup, New York says “Ocean’s 8” generated $63 million in economic activity, Anthony Anderson joins a Netflix coming-of-age drama, and Rosie O’Donnell backs an anti-Trump documentary. ECONOMIC ACTIVITY New York officials have announced that the production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “Ocean’s 8” created more than $63 million […]

  • The Fourteenth Goldfish

    'Fourteenth Goldfish' Animated Movie in Works From Skydance

    In today’s film news roundup, New York says “Ocean’s 8” generated $63 million in economic activity, Anthony Anderson joins a Netflix coming-of-age drama, and Rosie O’Donnell backs an anti-Trump documentary. ECONOMIC ACTIVITY New York officials have announced that the production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “Ocean’s 8” created more than $63 million […]

  • John Lasseter

    John Lasseter Will Exit Disney at the End of the Year

    In today’s film news roundup, New York says “Ocean’s 8” generated $63 million in economic activity, Anthony Anderson joins a Netflix coming-of-age drama, and Rosie O’Donnell backs an anti-Trump documentary. ECONOMIC ACTIVITY New York officials have announced that the production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “Ocean’s 8” created more than $63 million […]

  • Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lawrence, Toni Collette

    The Best Films of 2018 (So Far)

    In today’s film news roundup, New York says “Ocean’s 8” generated $63 million in economic activity, Anthony Anderson joins a Netflix coming-of-age drama, and Rosie O’Donnell backs an anti-Trump documentary. ECONOMIC ACTIVITY New York officials have announced that the production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “Ocean’s 8” created more than $63 million […]

  • Tim Palen Lionsgate

    Tim Palen Steps Down as Lionsgate Marketing Chief, Remains Chief Brand Officer

    In today’s film news roundup, New York says “Ocean’s 8” generated $63 million in economic activity, Anthony Anderson joins a Netflix coming-of-age drama, and Rosie O’Donnell backs an anti-Trump documentary. ECONOMIC ACTIVITY New York officials have announced that the production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “Ocean’s 8” created more than $63 million […]

  • 'Ocean's 8' Box Office: Reboot to

    'Ocean's 8' to Get Away With $44 Million in Box Office Opening

    In today’s film news roundup, New York says “Ocean’s 8” generated $63 million in economic activity, Anthony Anderson joins a Netflix coming-of-age drama, and Rosie O’Donnell backs an anti-Trump documentary. ECONOMIC ACTIVITY New York officials have announced that the production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “Ocean’s 8” created more than $63 million […]

  • Ellen Burstyn

    Ellen Burstyn Joins Natalie Portman in Noah Hawley's Astronaut Drama

    In today’s film news roundup, New York says “Ocean’s 8” generated $63 million in economic activity, Anthony Anderson joins a Netflix coming-of-age drama, and Rosie O’Donnell backs an anti-Trump documentary. ECONOMIC ACTIVITY New York officials have announced that the production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “Ocean’s 8” created more than $63 million […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad