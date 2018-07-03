Irish Character Actor Derrick O’Connor Dies at 77

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO MERCHANDISINGMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock (788096ml)'Dealers' Film - Robby Barrell (Derrick O'Connor).ITV ARCHIVE
CREDIT: ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Versatile Irish character actor Derrick O’Connor died from pneumonia on June 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was 77.

O’Connor was born in Dublin and raised in London. He had lived in the U.S. since 1990 and was most recently living in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Santa Barbara with his wife, Mimi.

The actor starred in three of director Terry Gilliam’s films: “Time Bandits,” “Brazil,” and “Jabberwocky.” He played the villain Pieter Vorstedt in “Lethal Weapon 2” and worked opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in “End of Days.”

He also appeared in John Boorman’s “Hope and Glory and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.” One of his first movie roles came in the 1973 British science-fiction film “The Final Programme.”

His notable U.S. television appearances include “Alias,” “Carnivale,” “Tracey Takes On,” “Monk,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Ghost.” In the U.K. and Australia, he was best known for starring roles in “Stringer,” “Fox,” “The Sweeney” and “Knockback.”

O’Connor was a member of both the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Scottish National Theatre, with multiple lead stage roles in Edinburgh, Stratford-on-Avon and London’s West End. He starred in U.K. productions of plays including “The Knack,” “The Dumb Waiter,” and “Born Yesterday.” He worked with directors Mike Leigh and Richard Eyre.

His work in theater also included directing and producing a presentation of Beckett’s “Krapp’s Last Tape” and directing “Rock Justice,” which was written by Marty Balin of Jefferson Airplane. Both were staged in San Francisco. He also wrote and directed the Irish docudrama film “A Pint of Plain.”

O’Connor was known for often paring down –- or fully eliminating –- his lines in a scene in order to emphasize the physical aspects of his role.

O’Connor is survived by his widow, Mimi, and son, Max. A private celebration of life has been planned for close friends and family in San Francisco.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO MERCHANDISINGMandatory

    Irish Character Actor Derrick O'Connor Dies at 77

    Versatile Irish character actor Derrick O’Connor died from pneumonia on June 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was 77. O’Connor was born in Dublin and raised in London. He had lived in the U.S. since 1990 and was most recently living in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Santa Barbara with his wife, Mimi. The […]

  • Tim Robbins

    Tim Robbins Says 'Shawshank Redemption' Was the 'Best Script I've Ever Read'

    Versatile Irish character actor Derrick O’Connor died from pneumonia on June 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was 77. O’Connor was born in Dublin and raised in London. He had lived in the U.S. since 1990 and was most recently living in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Santa Barbara with his wife, Mimi. The […]

  • First Purge

    Film Review: 'The First Purge'

    Versatile Irish character actor Derrick O’Connor died from pneumonia on June 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was 77. O’Connor was born in Dublin and raised in London. He had lived in the U.S. since 1990 and was most recently living in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Santa Barbara with his wife, Mimi. The […]

  • Apple Hires BBC Films Alum Joe

    Apple Hires BBC Films Alum Joe Oppenheimer for International Content Role

    Versatile Irish character actor Derrick O’Connor died from pneumonia on June 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was 77. O’Connor was born in Dublin and raised in London. He had lived in the U.S. since 1990 and was most recently living in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Santa Barbara with his wife, Mimi. The […]

  • Black Factory, Machado Filmes Set for

    Black Factory, Machado Filmes Set for Sorority Tale ‘Estela’

    Versatile Irish character actor Derrick O’Connor died from pneumonia on June 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was 77. O’Connor was born in Dublin and raised in London. He had lived in the U.S. since 1990 and was most recently living in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Santa Barbara with his wife, Mimi. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad