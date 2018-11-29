×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gloria Katz, ‘American Graffiti’ Screenwriter, ‘Star Wars’ Script Doctor, Dies at 76

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1563138a)American Graffiti, Paul Le Mat, Cindy Williams, Ron HowardFilm and Television
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Gloria Katz, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “American Graffiti” who helped polish the final “Star Wars” script, died on Sunday. She was 76.

She died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment confirmed Katz’ passing in a tweet on its official account, writing, “Very sad news to report tonight. Gloria Katz, who wrote INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM for us with her husband Willard Huyck, has passed away. Our deepest condolences to Mr. Huyck and loved ones.”

Katz co-wrote 1973’s “American Graffiti” with her husband Willard Huyck and director George Lucas. In addition to an Academy Award nod, “American Graffiti” won the National Society of Film Critics Award and the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best screenplay.

Later, Katz and Huyck re-teamed with Lucas to revise his fourth and final draft of 1977’s “Star Wars,” including shaping and strengthening Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia character.

The couple penned the screenplay for Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” along with “Lucky Lady,” “Messiah of Evil,” “French Postcards,” “Best Defense,” “Howard the Duck,” and  “Radioland Murders.” She also served on the board of the Writers Guild of America.

Lea Thompson, who starred in “Howard the Duck,” posted a tribute on Twitter. She wrote, “My friend Gloria Katz just passed away. She was the producer writer of #HowardtheDuck she was funny and wry and beautiful. She also worked on #americangraffiti and #StarWars this photo is from one of the long nights of shooting. #Rip Gloria. And thanks.”

Katz was born in Los Angeles attended UC Berkeley and UCLA and married Huyck in 1969. She is survived by her husband and their daughter.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Bradley Cooper A Star is Born

    Listen: Bradley Cooper Explains Why 'A Star Is Born' Lured Him to Direct

    Gloria Katz, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “American Graffiti” who helped polish the final “Star Wars” script, died on Sunday. She was 76. She died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment confirmed Katz’ passing in a tweet on its official account, writing, “Very sad news to […]

  • Tim McGraw, Alex HonnoldScreening of National

    Tim McGraw on Defining 'Gravity' for 'Free Solo' Theme Song

    Gloria Katz, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “American Graffiti” who helped polish the final “Star Wars” script, died on Sunday. She was 76. She died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment confirmed Katz’ passing in a tweet on its official account, writing, “Very sad news to […]

  • Shakespeare in Love

    'Shakespeare in Love' at 20: From Troubled Development to Oscar History

    Gloria Katz, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “American Graffiti” who helped polish the final “Star Wars” script, died on Sunday. She was 76. She died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment confirmed Katz’ passing in a tweet on its official account, writing, “Very sad news to […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Gloria Katz, 'American Graffiti' Screenwriter, 'Star Wars' Script Doctor, Dies at 76

    Gloria Katz, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “American Graffiti” who helped polish the final “Star Wars” script, died on Sunday. She was 76. She died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment confirmed Katz’ passing in a tweet on its official account, writing, “Very sad news to […]

  • Troye Sivan on How He Gave

    Troye Sivan on How He Gave a 'Boy Erased' His Own Musical Revelation

    Gloria Katz, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “American Graffiti” who helped polish the final “Star Wars” script, died on Sunday. She was 76. She died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment confirmed Katz’ passing in a tweet on its official account, writing, “Very sad news to […]

  • Dear Evan Hansen

    Broadway Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' Getting Movie Treatment

    Gloria Katz, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “American Graffiti” who helped polish the final “Star Wars” script, died on Sunday. She was 76. She died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment confirmed Katz’ passing in a tweet on its official account, writing, “Very sad news to […]

  • Gary Ross Will

    Gary Ross to Rewrite and Direct 'Will' for Paramount and Gary Sanchez (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gloria Katz, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “American Graffiti” who helped polish the final “Star Wars” script, died on Sunday. She was 76. She died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment confirmed Katz’ passing in a tweet on its official account, writing, “Very sad news to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad