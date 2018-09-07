‘The Nun’ Materializes $12.1 Million in Early International Box Office Launches

“The Nun” has earned $12.1 million in its launches in 41 international markets, scoring the biggest opening day for a horror film in 18 territories, including United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and Peru.

Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” also achieved the best opening day among the five “Conjuring” movies in 30 markets, including Germany, Holland, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. It’s also achieved the biggest opening day for a Warner Bros. title in 2018 in 18 locations, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Portugal, and Philippines.

The pic generated $2.3 million in its first two days in Indonesia. It debuted with $986,000 on 1,235 screens in Brazil, for a 79% share of the top five films, marking the second biggest opening day for a horror movie in the country, behind “It.”

Previews in the U.K. generated $855,000 on 516 screens with a 54% share of the top five films, double the first day of previews for “The Conjuring 2.” An additional 19 markets open Friday, including Spain, U.K., and Mexico.

“The Nun” grossed a franchise-best $5.4 million on Thursday night in North America, by far the best preview number for the five movies in the “Conjuring” franchise — “The Conjuring,” “Annabelle,” “The Conjuring 2,” and “Annabelle: Creation.”

A spinoff of “The Conjuring 2,” “The Nun” is set in Romania in 1952, and stars Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga as a Catholic priest and a novice who are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a nun.