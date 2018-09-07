‘The Nun’ Materializes $12.1 Million in Early International Box Office Launches

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Nun Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

The Nun” has earned $12.1 million in its launches in 41 international markets, scoring the biggest opening day for a horror film in 18 territories, including United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and Peru.

Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” also achieved the best opening day among the five “Conjuring” movies in 30 markets, including Germany, Holland, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. It’s also achieved the biggest opening day for a Warner Bros. title in 2018 in 18 locations, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Portugal, and Philippines.

The pic generated $2.3 million in its first two days in Indonesia. It debuted with $986,000 on 1,235 screens in Brazil, for a 79% share of the top five films, marking the second biggest opening day for a horror movie in the country, behind “It.”

Previews in the U.K. generated $855,000 on 516 screens with a 54% share of the top five films, double the first day of previews for “The Conjuring 2.” An additional 19 markets open Friday, including Spain, U.K., and Mexico.

“The Nun” grossed a franchise-best $5.4 million on Thursday night in North America, by far the best preview number for the five movies in the “Conjuring” franchise — “The Conjuring,” “Annabelle,” “The Conjuring 2,” and “Annabelle: Creation.”

A spinoff of “The Conjuring 2,” “The Nun” is set in Romania in 1952, and stars Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga as a Catholic priest and a novice who are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a nun.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • The Nun Movie

    'The Nun' Materializes $12.1 Million in Early International Box Office Launches

    “The Nun” has earned $12.1 million in its launches in 41 international markets, scoring the biggest opening day for a horror film in 18 territories, including United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and Peru. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” also achieved the best opening day among the five “Conjuring” movies in 30 markets, including Germany, Holland, United Arab […]

  • Claire Pijman Pays Tribute to Robby

    Claire Pijman on 'Living the Light,’ Her Tribute to Cinematographer Robby Müller

    “The Nun” has earned $12.1 million in its launches in 41 international markets, scoring the biggest opening day for a horror film in 18 territories, including United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and Peru. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” also achieved the best opening day among the five “Conjuring” movies in 30 markets, including Germany, Holland, United Arab […]

  • Cooley High - 1975

    AAFCA and TCM Spotlight 'Black Experience on Film' in Monthlong Program

    “The Nun” has earned $12.1 million in its launches in 41 international markets, scoring the biggest opening day for a horror film in 18 territories, including United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and Peru. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” also achieved the best opening day among the five “Conjuring” movies in 30 markets, including Germany, Holland, United Arab […]

  • Gil L Robertson IV and Shawn

    African-American Film Critics Assn. at 15: Confronting a Critical Media Juncture

    “The Nun” has earned $12.1 million in its launches in 41 international markets, scoring the biggest opening day for a horror film in 18 territories, including United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and Peru. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” also achieved the best opening day among the five “Conjuring” movies in 30 markets, including Germany, Holland, United Arab […]

  • Vince Vaughn, S. Craig Zahler, Tory

    'Dragged Across Concrete' Director Zahler Talks About Hard-Boiled Vision

    “The Nun” has earned $12.1 million in its launches in 41 international markets, scoring the biggest opening day for a horror film in 18 territories, including United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and Peru. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” also achieved the best opening day among the five “Conjuring” movies in 30 markets, including Germany, Holland, United Arab […]

  • 'The Occupant,' '9 Steps,' 'They Vanished'

    'The Occupant,' '9 Steps,' 'They Vanished' Set for Sitges Pitchbox (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Nun” has earned $12.1 million in its launches in 41 international markets, scoring the biggest opening day for a horror film in 18 territories, including United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and Peru. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” also achieved the best opening day among the five “Conjuring” movies in 30 markets, including Germany, Holland, United Arab […]

  • UTA Promotes Four to Partner

    UTA Ups Rene Jones, Jim Meenaghan, Rich Shuter, David Spingarn to Partner

    “The Nun” has earned $12.1 million in its launches in 41 international markets, scoring the biggest opening day for a horror film in 18 territories, including United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and Peru. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” also achieved the best opening day among the five “Conjuring” movies in 30 markets, including Germany, Holland, United Arab […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad