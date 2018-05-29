Number 9 Films Hires Claudia Yusef to Head Development

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Number 9 Films

British independent producer Number 9 Films has set Claudia Yusef as its new head of development, the company announced Tuesday. Yusef will oversee development of all upcoming projects as well as focusing on discovering and nurturing emerging talent.

Yusef (pictured) joins Number 9 from Scottish Film Talent Network, where she was a talent development executive and ran the Scottish arm of the BFI’s emerging talent initiative BFI Network. She will report to Number 9 co-founders and producers Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen.

“As a European-based production company embracing both film and television drama, we are reliant upon high quality scripts and original source material,” said Woolley and Karlsen in a statement. “Claudia’s enthusiasm and impressive credentials ensure that she can help take our company to a new level and enable us to continue pursuing our ambitious and challenging goals.”

Current feature projects in development at Number 9 include “So Much Love,” alongside Studio Canal, a biopic of British soul singer Dusty Springfield written by “Carol” screenwriter Phyllis Nagy; and “Mothering Sunday,” alongside Film4, which is being adapted by “Lady Macbeth” writer Alice Birch from the novel by Graham Swift. Television projects in development include an adaptation of Iris Murdoch’s “The Sea,” alongside Archery Pictures, for the BBC; and an adaptation of Henry James’ “The Portrait of a Lady,” developed alongside Red Production Company.

Related

Recent productions include Dominic Cooke’s “On Chesil Beach,” starring Saoirse Ronan, which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival last September; and Wash Westmoreland’s “Colette,” starring Keira Knightley, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Yusef commented: “Stephen and Elizabeth’s track record speaks for itself, and I’ve enjoyed and admired their work for years, but what I’ve found truly inspiring since meeting them is their infectious passion for the films yet to come. I’m thrilled to be joining Number 9, to work on its fantastic – and fantastically varied – slate.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Film

  • Song of Sway Lake

    Rory Culkin's Drama 'Song of Sway Lake' Bought for September Release

    British independent producer Number 9 Films has set Claudia Yusef as its new head of development, the company announced Tuesday. Yusef will oversee development of all upcoming projects as well as focusing on discovering and nurturing emerging talent. Yusef (pictured) joins Number 9 from Scottish Film Talent Network, where she was a talent development executive […]

  • Happy as Lazzaro Cannes

    Cannes Standout 'Happy as Lazzaro' Inks Major Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    British independent producer Number 9 Films has set Claudia Yusef as its new head of development, the company announced Tuesday. Yusef will oversee development of all upcoming projects as well as focusing on discovering and nurturing emerging talent. Yusef (pictured) joins Number 9 from Scottish Film Talent Network, where she was a talent development executive […]

  • Auli'i Cravalho Portrait

    Auli'i Cravalho on Transitioning From 'Moana' to 'Rise': 'I Experienced a Lot of Firsts'

    British independent producer Number 9 Films has set Claudia Yusef as its new head of development, the company announced Tuesday. Yusef will oversee development of all upcoming projects as well as focusing on discovering and nurturing emerging talent. Yusef (pictured) joins Number 9 from Scottish Film Talent Network, where she was a talent development executive […]

  • Romanian Days Unspools Best of ‘New

    Romanian Days Unspools Best of ‘New New Wave’

    British independent producer Number 9 Films has set Claudia Yusef as its new head of development, the company announced Tuesday. Yusef will oversee development of all upcoming projects as well as focusing on discovering and nurturing emerging talent. Yusef (pictured) joins Number 9 from Scottish Film Talent Network, where she was a talent development executive […]

  • Katie Doering Majority Executive Producer

    Sundance Exec Katie Doering Joins Women-Centric Production Company Majority

    British independent producer Number 9 Films has set Claudia Yusef as its new head of development, the company announced Tuesday. Yusef will oversee development of all upcoming projects as well as focusing on discovering and nurturing emerging talent. Yusef (pictured) joins Number 9 from Scottish Film Talent Network, where she was a talent development executive […]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Buys Majority Stake in 3 Arts Entertainment

    British independent producer Number 9 Films has set Claudia Yusef as its new head of development, the company announced Tuesday. Yusef will oversee development of all upcoming projects as well as focusing on discovering and nurturing emerging talent. Yusef (pictured) joins Number 9 from Scottish Film Talent Network, where she was a talent development executive […]

  • Actresses take part in the #metoo

    New Fund for Women-Directed Films Launches in France

    British independent producer Number 9 Films has set Claudia Yusef as its new head of development, the company announced Tuesday. Yusef will oversee development of all upcoming projects as well as focusing on discovering and nurturing emerging talent. Yusef (pictured) joins Number 9 from Scottish Film Talent Network, where she was a talent development executive […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad