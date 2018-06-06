‘Now You See Me’ Gets Live Magic Show Tour

Lionsgate is launching the “Now You See Me Live” magic show tour, based on its film franchise and in partnership with The Works Entertainment.

The studio announced the project on Wednesday, touting the performances as state-of-the-art magic with cutting-edge technology, surprise twists, and never-before-seen illusions from some of the greatest magicians in the world.

The global tour will kick off in China, one of the highest-grossing international markets for the film series, in November. The Works Entertainment are the producers and creative team behind the magic show “The Illusionists.”

As with the movies, the shows will feature four “horsemen”: “The Showman” James More from “Britain’s Got Talent”; “The Manipulator” Florian Sainvet, a two-time French Magic Champion and finalist of “France’s Got Talent”; “The Escape Artist” Sabine van Diemen from “Holland’s Got Talent” and West End Productions’ “The Illusionists”; and “The Mentalist” Enzo Weyne from “France’s Got Talent.”

A fifth cast member, the show’s host, will be unique to each market and emcee the show in the local language of the touring region.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Works Entertainment for this live, interactive magic spectacular, especially given their strong pedigree and their understanding and appreciation of the ‘Now You See Me’ brand,” said Lionsgate’s Jenefer Brown. “We know ‘Now You See Me Live’ will give fans worldwide a new way to engage with a franchise they know and love, and we look forward to launching it in China, a region that has been overwhelmingly supportive of the films.”

“Now You See Me” and “Now You See Me 2” took in a combined $680 million at the worldwide box office, including China, where the films grossed over $120 million. The franchise will also be part of the Lionsgate Entertainment World, Lionsgate’s first indoor theme park. Located in Hengqin, China, it is set to open in early 2019.

Lionsgate has already staged music tours based on “La La Land” and “The Hunger Games.” The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Brown and Eva Feder.