SAG-AFTRA to Honor Norman Lloyd, June Lockhart

SAG-AFTRA is awarding Marsha Hunt, Norman Lloyd, June Lockhart, and Barbara Perry the Founders Award for their contributions to the union.

The tribute, to be presented Oct. 21 during the SAG-AFTRA National Board plenary, honors early members of SAG-AFTRA’s predecessor unions, SAG, and AFTRA. Hunt is 100 years old, and Lloyd is 103. Lockhart is 93 and Perry is 95.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said, “I am so honored to recognize the extraordinary achievements of these courageous actors and leaders. Their pioneering spirit and advocacy for their union and peers in those early years was pivotal and helped to make us who we are today.”

Perry became a Screen Actors Guild member in 1934, one month before her 13th birthday and a year after SAG was founded. When she joined, she was already a professional who began her career at the age of four. During World War II, she was an entertainer on hospital tours and performances for the troops.

Hunt joined Screen Actors Guild in 1938 and was a SAG board member from 1945 to 1947. In the 1950s her name appeared in “Red Channels: The Report of Communist Influence in Radio and Television,” and her on-screen career came largely to a halt. She was cast in Dalton Trumbo’s 1971 drama “Johnny Got a Gun.”

Lloyd got his SAG card in 1939. He played the title character in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1942 feature film “Saboteur” and is widely known for his role of Dr. Daniel Auschlander on the 1980s TV series “St. Elsewhere.” Lloyd currently appears in the TV series “Fly.”

Lockhart got involved with AFRA (which would later become AFTRA) in 1938 and Screen Actors Guild in 1940. She is best known for her work in the TV series “Lassie” (1958-1964) and “Lost in Space” (1965-1968), and has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one for motion pictures and one for television. She supported both SAG and AFTRA’s Women’s Committees in their work to bring attention to the Equal Rights Amendment.

Past Founders Awards recipients include “Titanic” actress Gloria Stuart and Olivia de Havilland, who were both founders and among the longest-tenured members of the union at the time of their commendation.