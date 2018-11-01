Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman to Star in Thriller ‘The Secrets We Keep’

Noomi Rapace will star in the independent thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” with Joel Kinnaman in talks to join.

Yuval Adler will direct from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily familiar man, their life starts to unravel as they wonder if he could be the officer who was one of their chief tormentors at a concentration camp. Kinnaman is in talks to play the mysterious but somehow familiar stranger.

Israeli native Adler began his career with his directorial debut “Bethlehem,” winning awards at the Venice Film Festival (best film Venice Days), the Taipei Film Festival (audience award), and the Israeli Film Academy (best film, best screenplay).

Stuart Ford’s AGC is financing and repping sales at the American Film Market, which has launched in Santa Monica, Calif., this week. Producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam of Di Bonaventura Pictures, AGC’s Ford and Greg Shapiro, and Adam Riback of Echo Lake Entertainment. Production is expected to begin early next year.

“‘The Secrets We Keep’ is that rare kind of thriller that is equal parts shocking and cathartic,” Shapiro said. “The kind of film that will demand attention. Stuart and I are so thrilled to be working with the entire creative team that has been assembled for this unique and exciting project.”