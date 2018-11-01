You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman to Star in Thriller ‘The Secrets We Keep’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Noomi Rapace will star in the independent thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” with Joel Kinnaman in talks to join.

Yuval Adler will direct from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily familiar man, their life starts to unravel as they wonder if he could be the officer who was one of their chief tormentors at a concentration camp. Kinnaman is in talks to play the mysterious but somehow familiar stranger.

Israeli native Adler began his career with his directorial debut “Bethlehem,” winning awards at the Venice Film Festival (best film Venice Days), the Taipei Film Festival (audience award), and the Israeli Film Academy (best film, best screenplay).

Stuart Ford’s AGC is financing and repping sales at the American Film Market, which has launched in Santa Monica, Calif., this week. Producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam of Di Bonaventura Pictures, AGC’s Ford and Greg Shapiro, and Adam Riback of Echo Lake Entertainment. Production is expected to begin early next year.

“‘The Secrets We Keep’ is that rare kind of thriller that is equal parts shocking and cathartic,” Shapiro said. “The kind of film that will demand attention. Stuart and I are so thrilled to be working with the entire creative team that has been assembled for this unique and exciting project.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman

    Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman to Star in Thriller 'The Secrets We Keep'

    Noomi Rapace will star in the independent thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” with Joel Kinnaman in talks to join. Yuval Adler will direct from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily […]

  • Ewan McGregor Black Mask

    'Birds of Prey' Eyes Ewan McGregor to Play Batman Villain Black Mask

    Noomi Rapace will star in the independent thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” with Joel Kinnaman in talks to join. Yuval Adler will direct from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily […]

  • ‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions’ Continue Latido Films’

    ‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions’ Continue Latido Sales Spree (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star in the independent thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” with Joel Kinnaman in talks to join. Yuval Adler will direct from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily […]

  • Frozen musical Broadway

    'Frozen 2' Release Moves Up a Week

    Noomi Rapace will star in the independent thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” with Joel Kinnaman in talks to join. Yuval Adler will direct from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily […]

  • ‘Manta Ray’ and ‘Bulbul Can Sing’

    ‘Manta Ray’ and ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ win Mumbai Festival Prizes

    Noomi Rapace will star in the independent thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” with Joel Kinnaman in talks to join. Yuval Adler will direct from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily […]

  • Mirai, an animated film by Mamoru

    Independent Animation Makes Big Play for Oscar Gold

    Noomi Rapace will star in the independent thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” with Joel Kinnaman in talks to join. Yuval Adler will direct from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily […]

  • Bette Midler and Bella Abzug

    Bette Midler in Talks to Play Politician Bella Abzug in Gloria Steinem Biopic

    Noomi Rapace will star in the independent thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” with Joel Kinnaman in talks to join. Yuval Adler will direct from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad