‘Night School,’ ‘Rel’ Slated for Urbanworld Film Festival

Universal Pictures’ “Night School,” starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, will open the 22nd annual Urbanworld Film Festival.

“Night School” is one of more than 60 films and TV shows being screened at the fest — an annual showcase of diverse culture — including the debut of the Fox show “Rel.” “Get Out’s” Lil Rel Howery stars in the series and will take part in a Q&A following the screening at New York City’s AMC Empire 25.

HBO will also screen two spotlight selections: first-time filmmaker Rudy Valdez’s “The Sentence,” a documentary about mandatory minimum sentencing, and Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown’s “United Skates,” a doc about some of America’s last standing roller rinks.

Passes for the festival, which runs from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, are available at the Urbanworld website, and tickets for official selections and spotlights will be available in September.

Here’s the full list of screenings:

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTATIONS

“Night School” – Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Presented by Universal Pictures)

“Rel” – Executive Produced by Lil Rel Howery & Jerrod Carmichael (Presented by 20th Century Fox)

“The Sentence” – Directed by Rudy Valdez (Presented by HBO)

“United Skates” – Directed by Dyana Winker & Tina Brown (Presented by HBO)

“Little Woods” – Directed by Nia DaCasta (Presented by NEON)

“Tyrel” – Directed by Sebastian Silva (Presented by Magnolia Pictures)

“Jinn” – Directed by Nijla Mu’min (Presented by Orion Classics)



YOUNG CREATORS SHOWCASE

“Casey” – Directed by Shanrica Evans (New York Premiere)

“Kinto” – Directed by Joshua Paul (New York Premiere)

“Same, Old” – Directed by Haya Alghanim (World Premiere)

“Silvia In The Waves” – Directed by Giovana Olmos (New York Premiere)

“Sugar” – Directed by Emiliana Ammirata (New York Premiere)

Three In Stride – Directed by Sasha Whittle (World Premiere)

Woke – Directed by Venk Potula (New York Premiere)

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURES

“1 Angry Black Man” – Directed by Menelek Lumumba (New York Premiere)

“Flavor of Life” – Directed by Rajesh Golla (East Coast Premiere)

“It’s A Party” – Directed by Weldon Wong Powers (New York Premiere)

“PIMP” – Directed by Christine Crokos (World Premiere)

“Skin In The Game” – Directed by Adisa (World Premiere)



WORLD CINEMA NARRATIVE FEATURES

“El Chata / The Sparring Partner” (Puerto Rico) – Directed by Gustavo Ramos (U.S. Premiere)

“The Burial of Kojo” (Ghana) – Directed by Blitz Bazawule (World Premiere)

“Three And A Half” / “Teen aur Aadha” (India) – Directed by Dar Gai (U.S. Premiere)

“Respeto” (Philippines) – Directed by Alberto Monteras II



DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

“21 and Done” – Directed by Kiara C. Jones (World Premiere)

“Don’t Be Nice” – Directed by Max Powers (New York Premiere)

“Mr. Soul!” – Directed by Melissa Haizlip

“She Did That.” – Directed by Renae Bluitt

“The Pushouts” – Directed by Katie Galloway (New York Premiere)



NARRATIVE SHORTS

“8 Million Miles from Hintahood” – Directed by Justin Luis Denis (New York Premiere)

“Are We Good Parents?” – Directed by Bola Ogun (East Coast Premiere)

“Blood Runs Down” – Directed by Zandashé Brown (East Coast Premiere)

“Cross My Heart” – Directed by Sontenish Myers (New York Premiere)

“French Fries” – Directed by Janine Sherman Barrois

“Hunger” – Directed by Wesley Wingo (World Premiere)

“I Am My Own Mother” – Directed by Andrew Zox (U.S. Premiere)

“Jitters” – Directed by Otoja Abit (New York Premiere)

“Kyenvu” – Directed by Kemiyondo Coutinho (New York Premiere)

“LABOR” – Directed by Cecilia Albertini (East Coast Premiere)

“Let Them Die Like Lovers” – Directed by Jesse Atlas

“Mama Said No White Barbies” – Directed by Tiye Amenechi

“Myself When I Am Real” – Directed by Nefertite Nguvu (New York Premiere)

“Piu Piu” – Directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman (New York Premiere)

“Salam” – Directed by Claire Fowler

“Shame” – Directed by Anusha Bose

“Sin Cielo” – Directed by Jianna Maarten

“Sojourn” – Directed by Jonathan Lewis (World Premiere)

“Somebody’s Daughter” – Directed by Shalini Adnani (World Premiere)

“The Announcement” – Directed by Attika J. Torrence (World Premiere)

“The Hangman” – Directed by Zwelethu Radebe (New York Premiere)

“The Mute” / “Câm LặNg” – Directed by Pham Thien An (East Coast Premiere)

“Time 2 Surrender” – Directed by Elvis Nolasco (New York Premiere)

“Unspoken” – Directed by Danae Grandison (World Premiere)

“Wale” – Directed by Barnaby Blackburn

“We Know Where You Live” – Directed by Honora Talbott

“What Happened to Evie” – Directed by Kate Cheeseman (East Coast Premiere)

“Wolf” – Directed by Brittany Ballard (East Coast Premiere)



LATE NIGHT SCREENING

“Asian Mob” – Directed by Hezues R (World Premiere)



DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Pa’lante” (Puerto Rico) – Directed by Ramón Rodríguez (New York Premiere)



ANIMATION SHORTS

“iRony” – Directed by Radheya Jegatheva (New York Premiere)

“Lazare” (France) – Directed by Mélisandre Hennuyer, Pierre Chupeau, Victor Besseau, Cassandra Haulot & Cyprien Beyaert

“Riot” – Directed by Frank Ternier (New York Premiere)



WEB ORIGINALS

“40 and Single” – Directed by Leila Djansi (East Coast Premiere)

“Brooklynification” – Directed by Keith Miller

“F*N Your Life Up” – Directed by Fredrick Leach

“Frank and Lamar” – Directed by Fred Soligan

“I Used to Love Her” – Directed by Steven Chew (World Premiere)

“Otis” – Directed by Alexander Etseyatse (New York Premiere)



MUSIC VIDEOS

“New Phone, Who Dis?” (Featuring Cyanca) – Directed by Alexander Hall

“Pa’lante” (Featuring Hurray for the Riff Raff) – Directed by Kristian Mercado Figueroa

“Panic” (Featuring Pablo Nouvelle and Fiona Daniel) – Directed by Maximilian Speidel (U.S. Premiere)

“Run This” (Featuring Vinida + DJ Mustard) – Directed by Arden Tse (East Coast Premiere)

“Scandal” (Featuring Bashton and Maya Azucena) – Directed by Pablo Mengin



SCREENPLAYS

“A Precise Understanding of Darkness” – Written by Robin Shanea Williams

“Johnny Ace” – Written by Moon Molson

“Northern Cross” – Written by Melody Cooper

“The Mujahid’s Bride” – Written by Rafa Russo