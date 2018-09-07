Kevin Hart-Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Night School’ to Score High Marks in Box Office Debut

TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School," the new comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee ("Girls Trip") that follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart’s upcoming comedy is studying up for an A+ opening.

Haddish and Hart’s “Night School” is heading for a debut around $25 million in the Sept. 28-30 weekend, early tracking showed Thursday. Warner Bros.’ animated “Smallfoot” is eyeing similar numbers in its opening that same weekend.

Universal’s “Night School” is the first lead role for Haddish since she broke out in “Girls Trip” last year. She plays a no-nonsense teacher heading adult instruction at a high school with Hart as a particularly hapless student, told at one point that he is “clinically dumb.”

Tracking for “Night School” ranges from $21 million to $34 million. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, who directed Haddish in “Girls Trip,” which opened to $31.2 million on July 21-23, 2017, its way to $115 million domestically. Hart produces via his Hartbeat Productions banner and Will Packer is producing for his Will Packer Productions. The screenplay was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller.

Tracking for “Smallfoot” ranges from $22 million to $27 million. Channing Tatum voices a young Yeti named Migo who’s shocked to discover a human, which the Yeti community refers to as a “smallfoot” in a reversal of the Bigfoot legend. The “Smallfoot” voice cast includes Zendaya, James Corden, Gina Rodriguez, LeBron James, Common, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Jimmy Tatro, and Ely Henry.

“Over the Hedge” helmer Karey Kirkpatrick directed the movie from a script by John Ficarra and Glenn Requa, based on a story by Sergio Pablos. Bonnie Radford is the producer.

The same Sept. 28-30 weekend will also see lauches of Lionsgate-CBS Films’ horror film “Hell Fest” and faith-based PureFlix’s updated “Little Women.” “Hell Fest” registered moderate interest with a range of $4 million to $9 million, while “Little Women,” starring Sarah Davenport, Allie Jennings, Lucas Grabeel, Ian Bohen, and Lea Thompson, was in the $3 million-$5 million range.

  • TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School,"

    Kevin Hart-Tiffany Haddish's 'Night School' to Score High Marks in Box Office Debut

  • The Upside TIFF

    Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston's 'The Upside' Gets January Release Date

  • Larrains Name ‘Moonlight’s’ Andrew Hevia VP

    Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain Name ‘Moonlight’ Co-producer Andrew Hevia VP of Fabula’s North American Office

  • Burt Reynolds Dead

    Burt Reynolds: A Great Actor, and a Movie Star Who Refused to Take Stardom Seriously

  • Beth Krakower

    Beth Krakower, Veteran Film-Music Publicist, Dies at 46

  • Orlando Bloom

    Toronto: Saban Films Nabs 'Romans' With Orlando Bloom (EXCLUSIVE)

  • 1027118486

    Toronto Rising Stars Program Introduces Eight Fresh Faces

