Participant Media Hires Nicole Quenqua for PR Post

Participant Media has hired former Weinstein Company spokesperson Nicole Quenqua as its senior vice president, communications, effective immediately.

Quenqua exited TWC earlier this month after a federeal bankruptcy court approved the sale of the company’s assets.

She will be based out of Participant’s Los Angeles office. Quenqua will lead and supervise entertainment publicity, events, and corporate communications to highlight its social impact mission. Parictipant said she will develop and execute innovative, strategic publicity initiatives across all divisions and content, including film, television, and digital, as well as oversee internal and external communications.

Quenqua will also work to further integrate Participant’s digital subsidiary, SoulPancake, into the company’s overarching corporate narrative. The announcement was made Wednesday by Christina Kounelias, executive VP of worldwide marketing, to whom Quenqua will report.

“Nicole has excellent and relevant experience driving the PR campaigns of some of the most prominent and influential films of the last decade,” Kounelias said. “We look forward to her bringing that same energy and excitement to Participant’s socially driven slate of narrative films, documentaries, television projects and digital content. We are looking to Nicole to bring her experience to expand the company’s outreach with influencers, media partnerships and curated events that will inform Participant’s unique brand.”

“Her passion and expertise for creating and capturing cultural moments will be invaluable to Participant as we continue to tap into new ways to inspire action — all tied to storytelling that inspires, empowers and connects audiences around the world,” she added.

Quenqua joins Participant from TWC, where she most recently served as head of publicity overseeing the company’s corporate, film, and television publicity. During her seven-year tenure at Weinstein, she spearheaded the campaigns for “Lion,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Django Unchained,” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.”

Prior to Weinstein, Quenqua was a VP at Rubenstein Communications for three years following her role as a senior publicist at Focus Features. She started her career working at Disney and MGM.