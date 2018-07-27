Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea Land Rights to ‘Big Little Lies’ Author’s New Novel

Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories have closed a preemptive deal for movie and TV rights to Liane Moriarty’s highly anticipated upcoming novel “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Kidman will star in the project and also executive produce, along with Per Saari for Blossom Films, while Papandrea will executive produce with Steve Hutensky for her Made Up Stories banner. Moriarty, best known as the author of “Big Little Lies,” will also serve as executive producer.

It’s unknown at the time whether the book, which hits shelves on Nov. 6, will be adapted for film or TV.

Following the success of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which earned Kidman an Emmy and Golden Globe for her role in the limited series, Moriarty’s material has been highly sought after in Hollywood. Kidman, Saari, and Papandrea were among the executive producers on the series, which is currently shooting its second season.

Kidman can next be seen in Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” as well as in “Destroyer” and “Boy Erased.” She also recently finished production on “The Goldfinch.” She is represented by CAA, Media Talent Group, and attorney Alan Wertheimer.

Papandrea is represented by WME. Moriarty was represented in the deal by Jerry Kalajian of Intellectual Property Group, Fiona Inglis of Curtis Brown Australia, Faye Bender of The Book Group, and attorney Matt Sugarman.