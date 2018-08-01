Nicole Kidman to Play Gretchen Carlson in Fox News Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Kidman is in talks to play former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in the untiled drama Annapurna’s upcoming movie about disgraced Fox News Chief Roger Ailes and the women who took him down.

Kidman will join Charlize Theron, who will portray former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Jay Roach is directing with “The Big Short” scribe Charles Randolph penning the script.

The film will tell the story of the ensemble of women who took on the toxic male culture of Fox News and helped depose its chief architect. Carlson played a key role in this story as she was the first female to file a sexual harassment against Ailes after she was fired.

Theron will also produce, along with Beth Kono and AJ Dix via their Denver & Delilah banner. Roach, Randolph, and Margaret Riley are also producing.

Kidman recently scored an Emmy for HBO’s acclaimed show “Big Little Lies,” which is currently shooting its second season. Her upcoming slate also includes Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” “Destroyer,” and “Boy Erased” with Lucas Hedges. She is also set to star in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch.” She is repped by CAA and Media Talent Group.

