‘Dazzling, Fascinating’ Nicolas Roeg Remembered by Duncan Jones, Edgar Wright

British director Nicolas Roeg, who’s 1970s-era films such as “Don’t Look Now,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “Performance” became touchstones for numerous budding filmmakers and cinephiles, died Friday.

Directors including Edgar Wright and Duncan Jones, whose father David Bowie starred in “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” were quick to remember Roeg’s visual mastery and complex storytelling. “Thank you for making so many brave choices and giving this little lad in pajamas an ongoing love of filmmaking,” Jones wrote.

Just heard another great storyteller, the inimitable Nicolas Roeg left us today. What an incredible body of work he’s left us with!

All my love to his family.

Thank you for making so many brave choices, & giving this strange little lad in pajamas an ongoing love of filmmaking. pic.twitter.com/QVg2znq3Rs — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 24, 2018

Edgar Wright said “I could watch Don’t Look Now on a loop and never tire of its intricacies.” In a follow-up tweet, Wright said his filmography was “dazzling and fascinating.”

Farewell to the extraordinary cinematic talent, director Nicolas Roeg. His films hypnotized me for years and still continue to intrigue. Along with classics like Performance & Walkabout, I could watch Don't Look Now on a loop & never tire of its intricacies. A master of the art. pic.twitter.com/fXB7GPwOL9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 24, 2018

Amazon Studios’ Ted Hope wrote, “You blew my mind, taught me to see and dream in a different way.”

RIP Nicholas Roeg

You blew my mind, taught me to see & dream in a different way. #DontLookNow will forever inspire legions. — Ted Hope (@TedHope) November 24, 2018

“Amy” director Asif Kapadia worked Roeg’s filmmaking style into his tweet, saying “rest in a complex structural time travelling visually stunning cinematic peace.”

Legendary inspirational director Nic Roeg rest in a complex structural time travelling visually stunning cinematic peace — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) November 24, 2018

“Orange is the New Black” star Natasha Lyonne wrote, “Discovering his films was a shot to the heart that woke my teenage mind to the scope of limitless possibility in storytelling.”

Director Bernard Rose called “Don’t Look Now,” “Walkabout” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” “the greatest unbroken run in film history.

My friend and mentor #NicholasRoeg has died, which is odd because I thought he was indestructible. #Badtiming was his curse, #Eureka his bastard child, #DontLookNow, #Walkabout & #TheManWhoFellToEarth, the greatest unbroken run in film history. https://t.co/9XOkRsykdS — Bernard Rose (@BernardJMRose) November 24, 2018

Screenwriter-producer Larry Karaszewski called him “One of the greatest directors that ever lived.”

Nicolas Roeg was one of the greatest directors that ever lived. R.I.P. https://t.co/ek5W1ebyhW — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) November 24, 2018

Documentary filmmaker Mark Cousins wrote “Thank you for expanding the movies.”