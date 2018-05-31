Nicky Earnshaw to Head U.K. Production for See-Saw Films

See-Saw Films has hired veteran executive Nicky Earnshaw as head of production for its U.K. film and television divisions, effective July 9.

Earnshaw will be responsible for the production and day-to-day operations of See-Saw’s film and TV slate developed and produced out of the U.K. office. In addition, she will oversee productions greenlit through the recently announced first-look deal with New Regency, as part of See-Saw’s increasing presence in the U.S.

Managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman said: “Nicky is undeniably one of the most experienced and respected production executives in the business, with extensive industry knowledge particularly in the U.K. and excellent relationships with globally renowned filmmakers and talent. We are excited to have her join our team and have no doubt she will be an extraordinary asset to our growing film and television business.”

Earnshaw takes over the role from Amy Jackson, who is moving into independent producing. Earnshaw will report to Canning, Sherman and chief operating officer for TV Hakan Kousetta. She will collaborate with head of TV Jamie Laurenson; Simon Gillis, head of commercial affairs, film; and L.A.-based VP of creative affairs Negin Salmasi on relevant projects.

Earnshaw said: “I am thrilled to be joining Iain, Emile and the See-Saw family as they enter their second decade of leading the way in independent film and television production. They are a vibrant and dynamic company with an excellent track record and an exciting upcoming slate. I’m looking forward to immersing myself in projects of all shapes and sizes with brilliant colleagues and talent from around the world.”

Earnshaw joins See-Saw from her role as acting head of production at Film4, where she oversaw physical production on “Disobedience,” “Beast,” “I Am Not a Witch,” “The Festival,” and “Calm With Horses.”

See-Saw’s current film projects that have been backed by Film4, include the upcoming “Widows,” directed by Steve McQueen, as well as the recently released “Mary Magdalene” and John Cameron Mitchell’s “How to Talk to Girls at Parties,” starring Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman.

Prior to joining Film4, Earnshaw freelanced as a co-producer, line producer and production manager on projects such as “Berberian Sound Studio,” “The Disappearance of Alice Creed,” “Johnny English Reborn,” “Cuban Fury” and “Attack the Block.” In 2012, she became head of production for Pinewood Pictures, where she supervised “Belle,” “Dom Hemingway,” “Mindhorn” and “Spooks: The Greater Good.”

See-Saw is best known for producing “The King’s Speech,” which won Academy Awards for best picture, best actor for Colin Firth and best director for Tom Hooper. The U.K.-Australian company launched in 2008 and expanded into television in 2012 with “Top of the Lake.”

