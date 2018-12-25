×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nicki Minaj Joins ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’ Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicki MinajCFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj has joined “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The Sony Animation sequel hits theaters on Aug. 16, 2019.

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage will all reprise their roles from the first film. They are joined by Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Zach Woods. Minaj’s role is currently unknown.

“Angry Birds Movie 2” is directed by Thurop Van Orman and co-directed by John Rice. The pic is produced by John Cohen and co-produced by Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews. David Maisel and Catherine Winder are executive producer. Sony Pictures Imageworks handles the animation.

The release date for “Angry Birds Movie 2” coincides with the 10th anniversary of the hit video game. The “Angry Birds” games have been downloaded more than 4 billion times.

“Angry Birds” grossed $350 million worldwide, including $107.5 million domestically, in 2016. The film, directed by Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis, was set on an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds — except for Red (voiced by Sudeikis), speedy Chuck (Gad), and Bomb (McBride). Hader returns as Leonard, king of the pigs, and Dinklage voices the Mighty Eagle.

Minaj’s movie credits include “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” “The Other Woman,” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” The rapper has received 10 Grammy Awards nominations, six American Music Awards, 11 BET Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards. She is repped by Brian Sher.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Nicki MinajCFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner,

    Nicki Minaj Joins 'Angry Birds Movie 2' Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nicki Minaj has joined “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Variety has learned exclusively. The Sony Animation sequel hits theaters on Aug. 16, 2019. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage will all reprise their roles from the first film. They are joined by Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, [...]

  • 'Until We Fall' Review: Intense, Intelligent,

    Film Review: 'Until We Fall'

    Hope, Emily Dickinson told us, is the thing with feathers. Despair, according to Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm’s savagely convincing, brilliantly performed “Until We Fall,” is a thing with fangs and fists. Dropping us into the lives of Danish couple Adam (Dar Salim) and Louise (Lisa Carlehed) as they return to the place from where their son [...]

  • 'Default' Review

    Film Review: 'Default'

    Korean filmmakers have a knack for turning their national crises into riveting entertainment, choice examples being last year’s “A Taxi Driver” and “1987: When the Day Comes.” Following in that tradition, domestic hit “Default” (which opened Nov. 30 in the U.S.) manages to make currency crashes and the Asian Financial Crisis a juicy subject onscreen. [...]

  • 'Die Hard' Gets Christmas Trailer

    'Die Hard' Gets Christmas Treatment in New Trailer

    Fox is finally settling the age-old debate about whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. The studio recently re-cut the classic film’s original trailer to give it a holiday spin. Declaring it “the greatest Christmas story ever told,” Twentieth Century Fox also released a new log line: Facing Christmas 3,000 miles from his estranged wife [...]

  • Kevin SpaceyAlan Yentob in conversation with

    Kevin Spacey Faces Felony Sexual Assault Charge, Posts Bizarre Video

    Kevin Spacey is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for allegedly assaulting a former Boston TV news anchor’s teenage son in 2016, Variety has confirmed. According to the Barnstable County Superior Court clerk’s office, Spacey will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over at Nantucket District Court [...]

  • avengers infinity war

    Record Breaker! Domestic Box Office Hits New High in 2018

    Hollywood got the best gift of all on Christmas Eve. The domestic box office reached a new benchmark even before the busiest time of year for moviegoing commences. Blockbusters including Disney’s “Black Panther” and “Incredibles 2,” Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and Fox’s “Deadpool 2” drove sales past $11.383 billion, according to Comscore. That puts [...]

  • Biggest Celebrity Deaths of 2018

    In Memoriam: Movie, TV and Music Stars We Lost in 2018

    Every year, the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys must choose which notable performers and creators to memorialize in their In Memoriam segments, and the three organizations will have many talented entertainers to remember at 2019’s ceremonies. The past year saw the loss of celebrated stars of the big screen, such “Smokey and the Bandit” star Burt Reynolds, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad