Nick Robinson, Michael Shannon, Britt Robertson to Star in ‘Echo Boomers’

Nick Robinson, Michael Shannon, Britt Robertson, and Alex Pettyfer are starring in the burglary drama “Echo Boomers.”

Based on a true story, the film centers around a group of disillusioned twentysomethings, who break into and steal from the homes of the rich.

Seth Savoy will be making his directorial debut on the movie and helm from his own script. Byron Wetzel, Sean Kaplan, Mike Ware, Jeff Waxman, and James Langer are attached to produce.

Fortitude International holds the foreign rights and is launching sales this week at the American Film Market. CAA Media Finance will represent the domestic rights. Production is scheduled to begin in January.

Robinson, who starred in “Love, Simon” and “Everything, Everything,” will next be seen in the thriller “Strange but True.” Shannon starred in “The Shape of Water,” and received Academy Award nominations for his roles in “Revolutionary Road” and “Nocturnal Animals.” He’s toplined all of Jeff Nichols’ movies: “Shotgun Stories,” “Take Shelter,” “Mud,” “Midnight Special,” and “Loving.”

Robertson starred in “Tomorrowland,” “The Space Between Us,” and “For the People.” Pettyfer’s credits include “Magic Mike,” “I Am Number Four,” and “Endless Love.”