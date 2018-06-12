Park Circus Takes International Rights to Nick Offerman’s ‘Hearts Beat Loud’

Park Circus has taken international rights to Nick Offerman movie “Hearts Beats Loud.” The Glasgow-based company is representing all rights outside North America on behalf of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

In the U.K., the film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this month before opening in theaters Aug. 3. Distributor Park Circus said opening dates would be set soon in Australia, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Mexico and elsewhere.

Nick Offerman, the “Parks and Recreation” star who is soon to be seen in in Amazon’s “Good Omens,” plays Frank Fisher, the owner of a struggling Brooklyn record store. He forms an unlikely musical duo with his daughter (Kiersey Clemons) the summer before she leaves for college. Through their music they begin to connect in new ways. “In this light dramedy about a family band, actress-singer Kiersey Clemons proves she’s the real deal,” Variety said in its review.

Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner and Toni Collette also star in the picture, which is directed by Brett Haley and closed this year’s Sundance. It was also an audience favorite at SXSW this year. In the U.S., it was released last Friday.

“We are delighted to be continuing our longstanding relationship with Sony by bringing Brett Haley’s film to cinemas around the world this summer,” said Nick Varley, co-CEO of Park Circus. “The film is beautiful, touching and feel-good. We are sure audiences will love it as much as we do.”