You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Park Circus Takes International Rights to Nick Offerman’s ‘Hearts Beat Loud’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Park Circus has taken international rights to Nick Offerman movie “Hearts Beats Loud.” The Glasgow-based company is representing all rights outside North America on behalf of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

In the U.K., the film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this month before opening in theaters Aug. 3. Distributor Park Circus said opening dates would be set soon in Australia, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Mexico and elsewhere.

Nick Offerman, the “Parks and Recreation” star who is soon to be seen in in Amazon’s “Good Omens,” plays Frank Fisher, the owner of a struggling Brooklyn record store. He forms an unlikely musical duo with his daughter (Kiersey Clemons) the summer before she leaves for college. Through their music they begin to connect in new ways. “In this light dramedy about a family band, actress-singer Kiersey Clemons proves she’s the real deal,” Variety said in its review.

Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner and Toni Collette also star in the picture, which is directed by Brett Haley and closed this year’s Sundance. It was also an audience favorite at SXSW this year. In the U.S., it was released last Friday.

“We are delighted to be continuing our longstanding relationship with Sony by bringing Brett Haley’s film to cinemas around the world this summer,” said Nick Varley, co-CEO of Park Circus. “The film is beautiful, touching and feel-good. We are sure audiences will love it as much as we do.”

More Film

  • Rimal Ali: Shattering Transgender Stereotypes in

    Transgender Icon Rimal to Shatter Stereotypes in Conservative Pakistan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Park Circus has taken international rights to Nick Offerman movie “Hearts Beats Loud.” The Glasgow-based company is representing all rights outside North America on behalf of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. In the U.K., the film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this month before opening in theaters Aug. 3. Distributor Park Circus said […]

  • Amazon Takes U.S., U.K. Rights to

    Amazon Takes U.S., U.K. Rights to Final Taviani Brothers Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Park Circus has taken international rights to Nick Offerman movie “Hearts Beats Loud.” The Glasgow-based company is representing all rights outside North America on behalf of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. In the U.K., the film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this month before opening in theaters Aug. 3. Distributor Park Circus said […]

  • Grid Animation Readies ‘Crazy World,’ Sets

    Grid Animation Readies ‘Crazy World,’ Sets Up ‘Crazy Humans’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Park Circus has taken international rights to Nick Offerman movie “Hearts Beats Loud.” The Glasgow-based company is representing all rights outside North America on behalf of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. In the U.K., the film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this month before opening in theaters Aug. 3. Distributor Park Circus said […]

  • China’s Presence Felt at Annecy with

    China’s Presence Felt at Annecy with New Pavilion and Animated Projects

    Park Circus has taken international rights to Nick Offerman movie “Hearts Beats Loud.” The Glasgow-based company is representing all rights outside North America on behalf of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. In the U.K., the film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this month before opening in theaters Aug. 3. Distributor Park Circus said […]

  • European Animation Awards Build for Second

    European Animation Awards Build for Second Edition

    Park Circus has taken international rights to Nick Offerman movie “Hearts Beats Loud.” The Glasgow-based company is representing all rights outside North America on behalf of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. In the U.K., the film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this month before opening in theaters Aug. 3. Distributor Park Circus said […]

  • Another Day of Life Animated Movie

    Cannes' Animation Title 'Another Day of Life' Sails to Foreign Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Park Circus has taken international rights to Nick Offerman movie “Hearts Beats Loud.” The Glasgow-based company is representing all rights outside North America on behalf of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. In the U.K., the film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this month before opening in theaters Aug. 3. Distributor Park Circus said […]

  • Lionsgate U.K. Brings 'The Queen's Corgi'

    Lionsgate U.K. Brings 'The Queen's Corgi' Back Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Park Circus has taken international rights to Nick Offerman movie “Hearts Beats Loud.” The Glasgow-based company is representing all rights outside North America on behalf of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. In the U.K., the film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this month before opening in theaters Aug. 3. Distributor Park Circus said […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad