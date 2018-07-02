eOne Names Nick Meyer President of Film, Buys Remaining Sierra/Affinity Stake

Entertainment One has acquired the remaining stake in Sierra Pictures and is bringing the company’s leaders on board to help oversee its film operations. As part of the move, Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg have joined the company as president of film and exec VP of film and global operations, respectively. Sales terms were not disclosed.

eOne is a publicly traded Canadian company that has distributed such films as “Spotlight,” “Arrival,” and the “Divergent” series, as well as television shows that include “Designated Survivor” and “The Walking Dead.” Sierra Pictures has backed the likes of “Tully,” “American Animals,” and the upcoming adaptation of James Frey’s “A Million Little Pieces.” In 2015, eOne previously announced that it had invested in Sierra/Affinity.

In his new role, Meyer will oversee all film content across eOne, while remaining CEO of Sierra/Affinity, the international sales company that is wholly owned by eOne. Schaberg will also continue as COO of Sierra/Affinity in addition to taking on his new role at eOne. Sierra/Affinity will remain independently operated.

Meyer, a former executive at Paramount and Lionsgate, founded Sierra/Affinity in 2009. At Paramount, Meyer oversaw Vantage, the studio’s arthouse unit. At Lionsgate, he served as president of international operations.

Sierra Pictures’ upcoming slate includes the Netflix release “How It Ends”; “Haunt,” a horror film from producer Eli Roth; and “Poms,” a cheerleading comedy with Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver.