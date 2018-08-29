Nick Jonas Joins STX’s ‘UglyDolls’ Movie

Dave McNary

Nick JonasMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas has signed on to voice act and perform an original song in STX’s upcoming animated film “UglyDolls” alongside previously announced co-stars Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull.

Jonas most recently appeared in Sony’s hit comedy “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. He also appeared alongside James Franco in the indie drama “Goat.”

Nick Jonas is not only a talented musician, he’s also an accomplished actor beloved by millions of passionate fans around the world,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms. “Over the last several years, Nick has proven there’s not much he can’t do, and we’re ecstatic to have him join Kelly and Pitbull in this charming and funny film.”

Variety first reported in 2015 that STX had launched a family and animation division with the “UglyDoll” movie as its first project in a deal with Pretty Ugly LLC, the toy company behind the critters. The toys subvert the idea of ugly by turning the adjective into a positive, and include characters such as Wage, Babo, Ice-Bat, and Wedgehead.

In the film, Clarkson’s character Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

“The UglyDolls remind audiences the importance of acceptance and loving yourself, and as someone who started in this business very young, I understand the significance of using my platform to tell stories that lift others up,” said Jonas. “I love that I get to work with Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Pitbull joined the cast in March and Clarkson came on board in July. STXfilms will release “UglyDolls” in 2019 as a launch vehicle for the franchise. It has not yet set a specific date. An animated kids series is also underway with a full series order from premium streaming service Hulu, and Hasbro is the global master toy licensee.

Jonas is represented by WME and Phil McIntyre.

