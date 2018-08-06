Nick Hamm’s DeLorean Biopic ‘Driven’ To Close Venice Film Festival

Irish director Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean biopic “Driven” is set to close the Venice Film Festival.

The film, which is inspired by true events, is described as a wickedly comedic look at a bromance gone bad. Set in the opulence of early 1980s California, it follows the meteoric rise of John DeLorean, and his iconic DeLorean Motor Company, through his friendship with charming ex-con turned FBI informant, Jim Hoffman.

“Driven” will world premiere in Venice out-of-competition on September 8.

Lee Pace (“Guardians of the Galaxy, “The Hobbit”) plays motoring engineer and designer John DeLorean, while Jason Sudeikis (“Downsizing”) stars as Jim Hoffman, DeLorean’s friend and con-man tuned FBI informant. Judy Greer (“Ant-Man”) plays Hoffman’s wife Ellen and Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”) an ambitious FBI agent named Benedict Tissa.

“Venice is an inspiring festival with an incredible audience. I am both honoured and delighted to be invited back to share this crazy, untold story,” said Hamm in the statement. He was previously in Venice with “The Journey” in 2016.

The film based on an original screenplay by Colin Bateman (“The Journey”) and financed by Romulus Entertainment. It is produced by Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions, Luillo Ruiz of The Pimienta Film Company and Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment.

Embankment Films is handling International Sales while WME is representing North America.