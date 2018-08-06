Nick Hamm’s DeLorean Biopic ‘Driven’ To Close Venice Film Festival

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Driven
CREDIT: Laura T Magruder/Courtesy Venice Film Festival

Irish director Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean biopic “Driven” is set to close the Venice Film Festival.

The film, which is inspired by true events, is described as a wickedly comedic look at a bromance gone bad. Set in the opulence of early 1980s California, it follows the meteoric rise of John DeLorean, and his iconic DeLorean Motor Company, through his friendship with charming ex-con turned FBI informant, Jim Hoffman.

“Driven” will world premiere in Venice out-of-competition on September 8.

Lee Pace (“Guardians of the Galaxy, “The Hobbit”) plays motoring engineer and designer John DeLorean, while Jason Sudeikis (“Downsizing”) stars as Jim Hoffman, DeLorean’s friend and con-man tuned FBI informant. Judy Greer (“Ant-Man”) plays Hoffman’s wife Ellen and Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”) an ambitious FBI agent named Benedict Tissa.

“Venice is an inspiring festival with an incredible audience. I am both honoured and delighted to be invited back to share this crazy, untold story,” said Hamm in the statement. He was previously in Venice with “The Journey” in 2016.

The film based on an original screenplay by Colin Bateman (“The Journey”) and financed by Romulus Entertainment. It is produced by Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions, Luillo Ruiz of The Pimienta Film Company and Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment.

Embankment Films is handling International Sales while WME is representing North America.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Film

  • Driven

    Nick Hamm's DeLorean Biopic 'Driven' To Close Venice Film Festival

    Irish director Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean biopic “Driven” is set to close the Venice Film Festival. The film, which is inspired by true events, is described as a wickedly comedic look at a bromance gone bad. Set in the opulence of early 1980s California, it follows the meteoric rise of John DeLorean, and his iconic DeLorean […]

  • Cannes’ Jérôme Paillard on Film Markets,

    Cannes’ Jérôme Paillard on Film Markets, Technology, Ventana Sur

    Irish director Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean biopic “Driven” is set to close the Venice Film Festival. The film, which is inspired by true events, is described as a wickedly comedic look at a bromance gone bad. Set in the opulence of early 1980s California, it follows the meteoric rise of John DeLorean, and his iconic DeLorean […]

  • Along with the Gods_The Last 49

    Korea Box Office: ‘Along With the Gods’ Sequel Beats ‘Mission Impossible’

    Irish director Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean biopic “Driven” is set to close the Venice Film Festival. The film, which is inspired by true events, is described as a wickedly comedic look at a bromance gone bad. Set in the opulence of early 1980s California, it follows the meteoric rise of John DeLorean, and his iconic DeLorean […]

  • China Box Office: 'Billionaire' Wins Second

    China Box Office: 'Billionaire' Wins Second Weekend With $65 Million

    Irish director Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean biopic “Driven” is set to close the Venice Film Festival. The film, which is inspired by true events, is described as a wickedly comedic look at a bromance gone bad. Set in the opulence of early 1980s California, it follows the meteoric rise of John DeLorean, and his iconic DeLorean […]

  • Dave Bautista'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere,

    'Guardians of the Galaxy' Actor Dave Bautista Calls James Gunn Firing 'Nauseating'

    Irish director Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean biopic “Driven” is set to close the Venice Film Festival. The film, which is inspired by true events, is described as a wickedly comedic look at a bromance gone bad. Set in the opulence of early 1980s California, it follows the meteoric rise of John DeLorean, and his iconic DeLorean […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad