Emmy-Winning Sound Editor Nicholas V. Korda Dies at 73

Nicholas Korda, an Emmy and Academy Award winner for sound editing, died on Oct. 8 after a nine-year battle with brain cancer, his daughter confirmed. He was 73.

Korda received a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding sound editing for a series for “Airwolf” in 1984. He was part of the team that won an Academy Award for best sound for “E.T.” in 1982, and he earned a Golden Reel Award for Clint Eastwood’s “Letters from Iwo Jima” in 2006.

Born on Jan. 15, 1945 in Los Angeles, Korda later attended UC Berkeley in the 1960s. He completed his degree at Cal State University Northridge in 2006. Korda entered the film industry as an assistant editor, and from there went on to build a 40-year career as an ADR editor that involved work on more than 80 movies. His credits include “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Basic Instinct,” “Million Dollar Baby,” and the last film on which he worked, “Invictus.”

Korda is survived by his two children and their spouses, his brother, and his granddaughter.

A service will be held in Woodland Hills from 2-5 p.m. on Nov. 11. For more information and location details, as well as online condolences, email nicholaskmemorial@gmail.com. Donations can be made in Korda’s memory to Motion Picture & Television Fund or Cedars-Sinai.