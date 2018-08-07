New York Film Festival Slate Includes ‘Ballad of Buster Scruggs,’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

CREDIT: Netflix

The New York Film Festival will screen new offerings from Oscar winners such as Joel & Ethan Coen, Barry Jenkins, and Paweł Pawlikowski.

On Tuesday, the fall gathering unveiled the 30 films that will screen as part of its main slate. They include “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” a western anthology from the Coen brothers; “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Jenkins’ adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel of the same name; and “Cold War,” a Soviet-era love story that earned rave reviews for Pawlikowski when it debuted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Like “Cold War,” many of the movies highlighted at the New York Film Festival have previously screened at other influential festivals, such as Venice or Toronto. The lack of world premieres is a sign of the competition that these taste-making events face in landing awards-season contenders. Instead, New York is contenting itself with a series of U.S. and North American premieres.

It’s still an impressive array of auteurs who will be hitting the Big Apple in the hopes of bolstering their Oscar chances. Other films include Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Palme d’Or–winner “Shoplifters”; Jean-Luc Godard’s meditation on art and death “The Image Book”; Claire Denis’ science-fiction drama “High Life”; and Tamara Jenkins’ pregnancy comedy “Private Life.” The New York Film Festival is an increasingly global affair. Its main slate showcases films from 22 different countries, including China, Japan, Poland, South Korea, Argentina, and Qatar. Four of the 30 films are from female directors.

The festival has already announced that the festival will kick off with Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite,” a historical drama with Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz set during the reign of Queen Anne. “Roma,” a family drama from Alfonso Cuaron, will be the centerpiece selection. The closing night film is “At Eternity’s Gate,” Julian Schnabel’s look at Vincent van Gogh’s final years.

“Francis Ford Coppola said that the cinema would become a real art form only when the tools of moviemaking became as inexpensive as paints, brushes, and canvases,” NYFF director and selection committee chair Kent Jones said in a statement. “That has come to pass, but at the same time, it’s become increasingly tough to do serious work that is beholden to nothing but the filmmaker’s need to express these emotions in this form in moving images and sound. So if I were pressed to choose one word to describe the films in this year’s main slate, it would be: bravery.”

The New York Film Festival is presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center and will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 14.

Here’s the 56th New York Film Festival main slate lineup:

3 Faces
Dir. Jafar Panahi

Asako I & II
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Ash Is Purest White
Dir. Jia Zhangke

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Dir. Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Burning
Dir. Lee Chang-dong

Cold War
Dir. Paweł Pawlikowski

A Faithful Man/L’Homme fidèle
Dir. Louis Garrel

A Family Tour
Dir. Ying Liang

La Flor
Dir. Mariano Llinás

Grass
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Happy as Lazzaro/Lazzaro felice
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Her Smell
Dir. Alex Ross Perry

High Life
Dir. Claire Denis

Hotel by the River
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

If Beale Street Could Talk
Dir. Barry Jenkins

The Image Book/Le Livre d’image
Dir. Jean-Luc Godard

In My Room
Dir. Ulrich Köhler

Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Dir. Bi Gan

Monrovia, Indiana
Dir. Frederick Wiseman

Non-Fiction
Dir. Olivier Assayas

Private Life
Dir. Tamara Jenkins

Ray & Liz
Dir. Richard Billingham

Shoplifters
Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Sorry Angel
Dir. Christophe Honoré

Too Late to Die Young
Dir. Dominga Sotomayor

Transit
Dir. Christian Petzold

Wildlife
Dir. Paul Dano

Opening Night
The Favourite
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Centerpiece
ROMA
Dir. Alfonso Cuarón

Closing Night
At Eternity’s Gate
Dir. Julian Schnabel

