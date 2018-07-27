IATSE Tentative Deal Backed by Leaders of 12 of 13 West Coast Locals

Leaders of 12 of the 13 West Coast locals of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have backed a new three-year tentative agreement with studios and networks.

The deal was announced Thursday afternoon after three rounds of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. If ratified, the tentative deal would be a successor agreement to the current three-year master contract covering 13 Hollywood locals, including International Cinematographers Guild Local 600, Editors Guild Local 700, and Art Directors Guild Local 800. In total, the contract covers more than 43,000 employees.

Leaders of Local 700 have strongly opposed the deal, saying that it fell short on provisions for turnaround time, funding for the pension plan and new media residuals from shows aired on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

Leaders of the International Cinematographers Guild said Thursday in a message to members that the deal includes “solid gains” for the 6,000 members of the local, which represents camera crews and publicists.

“It is important to acknowledge that the tentative agreement was recommended by 12 of the 13 Hollywood locals,” they said. “The progress made, the gains achieved in both the Local and Basic negotiations, and the positive impact on working conditions, represent a solid gain for members across all crafts and locals. Our commitment to continuing to find common ground and build consensus and strength internally and externally will continue.”

“As with all negotiations, there were areas where we succeeded, and other areas that we can build on,” the message also said. “We are committed to using what we learned to become even stronger between now and 2021. Preparation for the next contract begins even as we discuss the ratification of this one.”

The current deal expires on July 31. Key issues that emerged in the talks included continued funding for the union’s pension plan and safety issues, including excessive hours, and revamping the residuals formulas from shows aired on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.