×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Never Look Away’ Exclusive Trailer Debut

By and

It’s been 12 years since “The Lives of Others” earned critical raves and captured the Oscar for best foreign film, but director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is back in the awards hunt.

The German writer and director’s latest, “Never Look Away,” opens in limited release on Nov. 30. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures Classics. The story of visual artist Gerhard Richter is Germany’s official selection for the 2019 Academy Award for best foreign language film. Like “The Lives of Others,” the film unfolds in East Germany. It follows Richter as he grapples with the fact that his girlfriend’s father played a role in the Nazi eugenics program. A new trailer for the film is debuting exclusively on Variety.

In an interview, Donnersmarck said he was drawn to Richter’s life story out of a desire to look at the artistic process.

“I wanted to explore human creativity and how it can be that some people take traumatic events of their lives and turn it into beautiful art,” he said. “How that alchemy is possible. It was inspired by a German painter. He experienced a bombing of of his hometown of Dresden and turned it into haunting and beautiful feelings. I found that very inspiring. He had an aunt that was murdered by Nazis because she was schizophrenic, and he made a painting as a memorial. Great artists have the ability to make tragedies and turn it into art.”

Related

Donnersmarck dismissed claims that the film is a biopic, but said the film was rigorously researched even if it deviated from the facts at times for the sake of drama.

“If you look at something like ‘Citizen Kane,’ it’s pretty clear that was inspired by William Randolph Hearst, but on a certain level I would find it less appealing if it were called ‘Citizen Hearst’ and not ‘Citizen Kane,’ said Donnersmarck. “That’s an extreme example of something I found inspiring. You can take liberties and still stay true to a certain time and a type of truthfulness.”

If there’s one takeaway from the film, Donnersmarck said, it’s the title.

“Don’t shut your eyes when you see injustice or when you see something painful,” he said. “It’s important for us to confront reality.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • 'Lives of Others' Director's New Film

    'Never Look Away' Exclusive Trailer Debut

    It’s been 12 years since “The Lives of Others” earned critical raves and captured the Oscar for best foreign film, but director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is back in the awards hunt. The German writer and director’s latest, “Never Look Away,” opens in limited release on Nov. 30. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures […]

  • Screen Yorkshire Opens Film Office to

    Screen Yorkshire Opens Film Office With an Eye on International Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    It’s been 12 years since “The Lives of Others” earned critical raves and captured the Oscar for best foreign film, but director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is back in the awards hunt. The German writer and director’s latest, “Never Look Away,” opens in limited release on Nov. 30. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures […]

  • Bradley Cooper And Crew Star is

    'A Star Is Born': Meet the Crew That Brought Jackson and Ally to Life

    It’s been 12 years since “The Lives of Others” earned critical raves and captured the Oscar for best foreign film, but director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is back in the awards hunt. The German writer and director’s latest, “Never Look Away,” opens in limited release on Nov. 30. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures […]

  • 'Fugue' Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska on Visualizing

    'Fugue' Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska on Visualizing Memory Loss

    It’s been 12 years since “The Lives of Others” earned critical raves and captured the Oscar for best foreign film, but director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is back in the awards hunt. The German writer and director’s latest, “Never Look Away,” opens in limited release on Nov. 30. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures […]

  • Lady Gaga Variety Cover Story

    Lady Gaga Will Never Be the Same After 'A Star Is Born'

    It’s been 12 years since “The Lives of Others” earned critical raves and captured the Oscar for best foreign film, but director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is back in the awards hunt. The German writer and director’s latest, “Never Look Away,” opens in limited release on Nov. 30. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures […]

  • Women Rising Adds Maverick's Catherine Connors

    Women Rising Adds Maverick's Catherine Connors as President

    It’s been 12 years since “The Lives of Others” earned critical raves and captured the Oscar for best foreign film, but director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is back in the awards hunt. The German writer and director’s latest, “Never Look Away,” opens in limited release on Nov. 30. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures […]

  • Cairo President Mohamed Hefzy Drills Down

    Cairo President Mohamed Hefzy Drills Down on Festival Reboot

    It’s been 12 years since “The Lives of Others” earned critical raves and captured the Oscar for best foreign film, but director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is back in the awards hunt. The German writer and director’s latest, “Never Look Away,” opens in limited release on Nov. 30. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad