Netflix Orders Animated Wyclef Jean Movie From Greg Silverman’s Stampede

Netflix has given the greenlight to a CG animated musical movie that will revolve around the life story of Fugees founding member Wyclef Jean.

The project hails from Stampede, the production banner recently launched by former Warner Bros. Pictures executive Greg Silverman. Justin Marks (“The Jungle Book”) is on board to write the script. The pic will focus on Jean’s childhood growing up in poverty in Haiti.

“I grew up in extreme poverty but I was rich with imagination,” Jean said. “Now to see that imagination turn into reality with Netflix and my producing partners makes me want to tell the kids from the slums around the world to never stop dreaming.”

The project is being shepherded through Netflix’s Kids and Family division.

“When Wyclef first came to us with the rich story idea for an animated film about his personal journey and the evolution of his music from when he was a young boy in Haiti to finding his voice in New York City – we were hooked,” said Melissa Cobb, Netflix’s VP of Kids and Family. “Animation is a medium that travels the globe exceptionally well and we cannot wait to share Wyclef’s unique perspective and voice with family audiences around the world.”

Silverman and Jean will serve as producers for the film. Madeline Nelson and Nick Lewin will co-produce and Lisa Zambri and Cara Fano will oversee for Stampede.

